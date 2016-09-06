Arraignments held for 4 drug-ring defendants

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt continued all bonds set for four people indicted on multiple counts felony charges in connection with a large-scale drug operation located in and around Tipp City.

Brothers Mario Segura, 33, and Erick Segura, 24, along with Erick’s wife, Aleesha Segura-White, 22, entered not guilty pleas on Tuesday on grand jury indictments related to a slew of charges in connection with a large-scale drug operation uncovered approximately 18 months ago. Jose Barajas, 36, of Huber Heights, also entered a not guilty plea on related charges.

The Seguras were served warrants for their arrest related to the drug ring at 109 N. First St., Tipp City, residence last week. The drug activity was a “wholesale” operation, not street level deals, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dave Duchak.

Erick Segura was represented by Jon Paul Rion at Tuesday’s arraignment. Rion requested a pre-trial conference this Friday and asked for his bond to be addressed at the hearing. Judge Pratt granted the motion.

Due to the severity of the charges and the risk to the community, Judge Pratt continued all bonds set for the individuals.

Erick Segura was indicted on the following charges: First-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; Second-degree felony conspiracy to engage in pattern of corrupt activity; 27 counts of first-degree felony aggravated funding of drug trafficking with three specifications for vehicle forfeiture; third-degree felony money laundering; two counts of felony possession of heroin; one count of first-degree felony and one count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine; fifth-degree possession of heroin; third-degree possession of marijuana and fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon with vehicle forfeiture.

Barajas, Mario Segura and Aleesha Segura-White’s pre-trial conferences were set for Sept. 19 with Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding. All subjects said they would be obtaining private counsel.

Barajas was indicted on the following charges: one count of first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; second-degree felony conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity; and one count first-degree felony aggravated funding of drug trafficking. His bond was continued for $150,000 cash or surety.

Mario Segura was indicted on the following charges: one count of first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; second-degree felony conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity; and 19 counts of first-degree felony aggravated funding of drug trafficking with a vehicle forfeiture, three counts of money laundering, and fifth-degree possession of cocaine. He said he was a seasonal worker at Tip-Top Canning and also worked in construction.

His bond was continued at $500,000 cash or surety.

Aleesha Segura-White was indicted on the following charges: one count of first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; second-degree felony conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity; and five counts of first-degree felony aggravated funding of drug trafficking and one count of fifth-degree possession of heroin.

Her bond was continued at $175,000 cash or surety.

According to officials, the investigation started two years ago, when the drugs were initially seized from Tipp City homes.

At last week’s press conference, officials displayed 4 kilos each of heroin and four bricks of methamphetamine, that were seized in the drug bust conducted 18 months ago in Tipp City.

The seized drugs have a street value of more than $1 million.

Warrants still outstanding for four individuals

Warrants are still outstanding for Dora N. Avendano, 37, and Hugo Avendano, 31, both formerly of Tipp City; Ricardo Mondragon, 26, formerly of Dayton; and Jose Galvin, 32, formerly of New Carlisle. All subjects’ whereabouts were unknown as of press time. Duchak said the individuals are believed to be in the Texas area or in Mexico.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Department of Homeland Security and the International Customs and Immigration to identify if the subjects are Mexican nationals, but are not releasing the information at this time.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of the four individuals with active warrants, call local law enforcement and 9-1-1 immediately. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office also has an anonymous tip line online at www.miamicountysheriff.org.

Jose Barajas http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Barajas-1.jpg Jose Barajas Aleesha Segura-White http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Mug1-1.jpg Aleesha Segura-White Erick Segura http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Mug2-1.jpg Erick Segura Mario Segura http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Mug3-1.jpg Mario Segura

All bonds continued for suspects in large-scale drug operation

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews