Area briefs

Choir announces All-Star members

CASSTOWN — The following Miami East High School Choir student were accepted into the 2017 OMEA All-State Choirs: Hannah Carpenter, Tyler Fetters, Gavin Horne, Bryce Redick and Duncan Schmackers.

The all-star choir is comprised of the top 160 high school voices from the state of Ohio. Students auditioning recorded their vocal range and a solo from the OMEA class A list. A selection committee of eight judges screened hand-selected each student. The all-state group will meet to rehearse several times before rehearsing and performing before parents and Ohio music teachers at the 2017 O.M.E.A. Conference in Cleveland Feb. 1-4.

The elite choir will be directed by Dr. Brady R. Allred, director of the Salt Lake Choral Artists. Students were coached by Mr. Omar Lozano and accompanied by Mrs. Melissa Lozano.

Basketball leagues forming

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming adult basketball and corporate basketball leagues.

The Men’s Fall Basketball League takes place at both the Piqua and Robinson branches on Tuesday evenings beginning Oct. 4. Registration goes through Sept. 18. The Corporate Basketball League takes place on Sunday afternoons at the Piqua branch. Corporations for basketball can enter a full team, or may combine with another corporation. This league begins Nov. 13 with registrations through Oct. 30.

For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or [email protected]

Toastmasters take wins in contest

TROY — The Miami County Toastmasters held its first speech contest on Aug. 22 at the Troy Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main Street, Troy.

The purpose of the contest was to provide an opportunity for speakers to improve their speaking abilities, to recognize individual Toastmasters as an encouragement to all, and to provide an opportunity for all Toastmasters to learn by observing speakers who benefited from their Toastmasters training. Each contest focused on a particular set of skills, providing a terrific opportunity to learn about a specific area of communication.

The contest was divided into two parts:

Part one — Table Topics (impromptu/extemporaneous). Participants spoke for 1-2 minutes, each speaker was given the same subject to speak on.

Part two — Humorous Speeches. The humorous speech was 5-7 minutes long. Judges were looking for originality, vocal variety, gestures and content.

Guest judges for the Miami County Toastmasters were Kathy and John Hayes of the Vandalia Toastmasters

Members that will advance were:

Table Topics — Kevin Hess, first place.

Humorous Speech — Olive Wagar, first place; and Janae Cobos, second place.

Winners at the club level will advance to the combined Area 1 and 6 Table Topics and Humorous Speech contests.

The mission of the Miami County Toastmasters is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth.