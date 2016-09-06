Miami East H.S. Choir All-Star members announced

CASSTOWN — The following Miami East High School Choir student were accepted into the 2017 OMEA All-State Choirs: Hannah Carpenter, Tyler Fetters, Gavin Horne, Bryce Redick and Duncan Schmackers.

The all-star choir is comprised of the top 160 high school voices from the state of Ohio. Students auditioning recorded their vocal range and a solo from the OMEA class A list. A selection committee of eight judges screened hand-selected each student. The all-state group will meet to rehearse several times before rehearsing and performing before parents and Ohio music teachers at the 2017 O.M.E.A. Conference in Cleveland Feb. 1 — 4. The Elite choir will be directed by Dr. Brady R. Allred, director of the Salt Lake Choral Artists. Students were coached by Mr. Omar Lozano and accompanied by Mrs. Melissa Lozano.

Miami East High School All-Star choir members from left to right: Bryce Redick, Gavin Horne, Hannah Carpenter, Tyler Fetters and Duncan Schmackers. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_image1-6-1-.jpg Miami East High School All-Star choir members from left to right: Bryce Redick, Gavin Horne, Hannah Carpenter, Tyler Fetters and Duncan Schmackers.