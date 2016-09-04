Area briefs

Style show upcoming

TROY — Reservations are due Sept. 8 for the Miami County Republican Women’s annual luncheon and style show set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Ave., Troy.

The event raises funds for scholarships for women attending Edison State Community College.

This year’s featured business is Ark & Echo, a boutique in downtown Troy. The shop sells trendy, affordable fashion clothing and home decor.

Door prizes will be awarded, and ladies are welcome to stay for card games. All ladies are welcome; it is not necessary to be a member of the Miami County Republican Women in order to attend the event. Reservations and payment of $30 due by Sept. 8 in check, payable to Miami County Republican Women, P.O. Box 652, Troy, OH 45373. For more information, contact chapter president, Ann Baird at 335-4338.

Y offers youth sports classes

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming basketball and soccer classes at the Piqua and Robinson branches.

Classes for both sports will be offered for youth ages 4-6 and grades first through fourth on Saturdays from Sept. 10 to Oct. 1.

Classes will be offered in the morning at the Piqua Branch and afternoon at the Robinson branch.

For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or [email protected]

Beekeeping course being offered

TROY — The Ohio State University Extension of Miami County and the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will offer a beginner’s beekeeping course on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 27. The course will be of interest to honeybee enthusiasts and anyone thinking about starting their own beekeeping business venture.

The class will cover equipment, inspecting a hive, local ordinances, bee biology, foraging, diseases and pests, challenges, goals, and seasonal management. Participants will hear from experienced local beekeepers that can provide a wealth of knowledge to the novice beekeeper, including Mary Griffith concerning the dos and don’ts of selling hive products.

Classes will begin Sept. 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class will meet in the extension meeting room at the Old Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Troy. The cost is $65 for five sessions and includes a binder with handouts, refreshments and a beginner’s beekeeping book.

Participants must pre-register by Sept. 16 and space is limited. Contact Amanda Bennett, the Miami County Agriculture Agent at [email protected] or (937) 440-3945 for more information and to register.

Tire recycling event set

TROY — Miami County has announced this year’s Tire Recycling Day as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 1650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Individuals must register the number of tires, set a drop off time and make payment for those dropped off (only cash/checks accepted) before Sept. 2 at the Miami Soil & Water Conservation District office, 1330 N. County Road 25-A in Troy.

On Sept. 7, only those registered will be permitted in through the Harrison Street entrance of the fairgrounds at their appointed time to drop off tires (please remove all rims). An estimated 1,600 to 2,000 tires will be collected.

No tires will be accepted from junk yards, garages, auto repair shops or tire, automobile, truck and farm-equipment dealerships, including motorcycle/ATV repair shops or dealerships.

The price will be 50 cents per tire for passenger tires up to 17 inches and $5 per tire for farm or semi tires.

Miami East FFA students and other volunteers will be on hand to unload vehicles.

For more information, call (937) 335-7645 or visit www.miamiswcd.org.