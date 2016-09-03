Posted on by

Truck Fire damages bar


Fire, police and EMT units were on the scene of a truck fire at Skipper’s Tavern, 101 North Miami Street, in West Milton early Saturday afternoon. A pickup truck along West North Street caught fire, damaging the vehicle and part of the building.


