Community briefs

Applications for vendors sought

TIPP CITY — Applications are being accepted for craftspeople for the 48th annual Christmas Holiday Show on Saturday, Nov. 12, during Tipp City’s annual Winter Yuletide Gathering.

This show features local artists with their handmade items including articles in wood, fiber arts, glass, polymer clay and many other materials. The location is the basement of the Monroe Township Building at the corner of Third and Main streets in Tipp City. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and set-up is the day before.

There is a caterer handling food service, and many people come downstairs for lunch and snacks and so also visit the show. If you are interested or want more information, contact Lilian Nichols at 667-2655 or by email [email protected] , or call Margie Anderson at 667-6281. No buy/sell or manufactured items, please.

Belmont names dean’s list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The following local students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the summer 2016 session. Eligibility for the summer session is based on a minimum nine-hour load over 10 weeks and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Claudia Barhorst of Tipp City and John Longenecker of Covington were named to the list.

Football, basketball registration underway

TIPP CITY — Players learn skills and lessons that help them succeed both on and off the field.

Registration will be through Sept. 12 and is opened to boy and girls in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. All games will have certified referees and will be played at Kyle Park on Sunday afternoons Oct. 2-Nov. 6. All players receive an NFL jersey, flag belt and flags.

Registration also is underway for youth recreational basketball registration, through Oct. 21 for grades third through sixth and through Nov. 18 for grades seventh through 12th. Practice begins in November with games held January through March.

Registrations for flag football and youth basketball can be mailed or dropped off at the TMCS office at 3 E. Main St. during office hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. You can download these forms from the website at www.tmcomservices.org or register at the office. Use forms specifically for these sports.

For more information on these programs or any other activities and classes offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services, call 667-8631.



Hydrant flushing upcoming

TIPP CITY — Fire hydrant flushing will be the week of Sept. 12-16.

Flushing the distribution system is done on an annual basis. Flushing prevents biological growth in the system, lowers chlorine demands, and allows us to inspect and maintain each fire hydrant.

The schedule will be on the September water bill for residents, allowing them to know when not to do whites in their laundry. Flushing typically can stir up some rust, so it’s always good to run your water for a minute or two before use just in case. The town will be broken into five sections and staff typically start flushing at 4 a.m. and continue until that section is complete. The schedule is as follows:

• Monday, Sept. 12 — Donna Jane Court south to Hamilton Street.

• Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Hamilton Street south to Philip Drive.

• Wednesday, Sept. 14 – Philip Drive south to Woods Drive.

• Thursday, Sept. 15 — Woods Drive south to Baker Road, and State Route 48 north to Ludlow Falls, including Ludlow Falls.

• Friday, Sept. 16 — Stone Meadows, Milton-Potsdam, Black Oak Drive, Dogwood, and west ends of Wagner and Wright roads.