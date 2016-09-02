Quilt shop featured in magazine

On Sept. 17, In The Patch Designs will host a movie screening of “How to Make an American Quilt,” beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Mayflower Arts Center, 9 W. Main Street. Troy Mayor Michael Beamish will make a special presentation in recognition of the town’s quilting achievement. Admission to the movie is free, but tickets are required. Tickets are available at In The Patch Designs and at the Mayflower Arts Center.

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — In the Patch Designs, 210 E. Main St., Troy, has been chosen as one of the 10 featured shops across the United States for the Fall/Winter 2016 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine, published by Better Homes and Gardens.

In addition to being featured in the magazine, In the Patch Designs also has been chosen to be on the front cover of the magazine, which will feature one of the store’s custom quilt designs.

“It’s an incredible honor,” said Phyllis Meiring, In The Patch Designs owner. “But it is too big to keep to ourselves, so we decided to share the spotlight with the community. More than 200 quilts will be displayed in downtown Troy businesses during the month of September.”

The theme for the community quilt display is “Troy quilts; stitched stories, stitched lives.” The public is invited to take a “quilt walk” while the quilts are on display through Oct. 1. Participating businesses will hang quilts in their establishments, and as an added feature, each quilt will have a story tag giving the background history of the quilt and what it represents.

“This is an amazing achievement by one of our Troy Main Street members,” said John Wilson, executive director of Troy Main Street. “This is really something to celebrate. Phyllis Meiring has provided an asset to our community with her beautiful downtown store and her heartfelt business sense within the quilting community. It is wonderful to see her receive national recognition.”

Quilt Sampler Magazine, published twice a year, has been profiling North America’s top quilt shops for the past 21 years. In order to be considered for the magazine, quilt shops submit a detailed application on their history, business promotions, charitable work, teaching schedules and design philosophies. A panel of quilt experts led by Linda Augsburg, editorial content chief of American Patchwork & Quilting magazine, narrows down the applications to 10 featured shops for each issue. The names of the selected shops are kept secret until the shops are officially unveiled at spring International Quilt Market.

Competition to be included in Quilt Sampler is keen. Nearly 3,000 quilt shops are eligible to apply for this year’s honor. In the Patch Designs and the other nine shops chosen were photographed and interviewed by a team from Quilt Sampler, and a multi-page profile of the shop will appear in the issue, which will be available on newsstands on September 6, 2016. Employees of each quilt shop also design an original quilt for the magazine, and the full-sized pattern for the quilt appears in the issue of Quilt Sampler.

Quilt Sampler has proven to be a success, and early, out-of-print issues are collector’s items. Chosen shops are inundated with visitors and requests for the shop’s quilt patterns and fabrics. Quilters are known to try and visit all the shops in each issue, getting the signature of each shop owner in their copy of the issue.

The art of quilting has changed dramatically since the days of quilting bees in church basements, with quilting enjoying a major renaissance across the country. A Quilting Consumer Insights study, completed in 2011 by American Patchwork & Quilting magazine, reports that the U.S. quilting market is comprised of 4.2 million avid quilters. Further research shows that readers of American Patchwork & Quilting spend an average of $1,165 per year on quilting supplies and complete nearly 11 projects per year. This group is overwhelmingly female, well educated, affluent, and have been quilting for almost eight years.

For more information about In The Patch Designs, call the store at 552-7012, or visit www.inthepatchdesigns.com.

In the Patch Designs chosen for cover