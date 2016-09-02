Task force arrests wanted man

MIAMI COUNTY — Jose Barajas, 36, of Huber Heights, was arrested in the Dayton area by the Montgomery County Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement (RANGE) task force Thursday evening. Barajas is one of five people wanted in connection with Miami County’s biggest drug bust in history, which took place on Wednesday.

Barajas’ arrest comes on the heels of the arrest of three Tipp City family members who were indicted by a grand jury for drug ring operations that were busted within the last two years.

Barajas, also known as Cesar Monciavaiz, is currently in the Miami County Jail on charges of first- and second-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and funding drug trafficking. On Tuesday, Barajas, along with the Seguras, will be arraigned on the charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court with Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding, according to court documents.

“Because of the media exposure, (Barajas) had whereabouts in Dayton. We got a hold of the Montgomery County RANGE task force and located him and he was apprehended,” said Miami County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dave Duchak on Friday.

Brothers Mario Segura, 33, and Erick Segura, 24, along with Erick’s wife, Aleesha Segura, 22, were served warrants for their arrest related to the drug ring at a Tipp City residence on Wednesday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office arrested the three subjects at 109 N. First St., Tipp City, on indictments stemming from the alleged drug ring, which was first uncovered 18 months ago. Charges range from possession of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, money laundering, and various other charges involving patterns of corrupt activity and conspiracy.

Warrants are still outstanding for Dora N. Avendano, 37, and Hugo Avendano, 31, both formerly of Tipp City; Ricardo Mondragon, 26, formerly of Dayton; and Jose Galvin, 32, formerly of New Carlisle. All subjects’ whereabouts were unknown as of press time.

According to officials, the investigation started two years ago, when the drugs were initially seized from Tipp City homes.

Four others related to Tipp City drug ring still at-large

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

