Ghost peppers at Milton-Union makes students ill

WEST MILTON — More than 30 students at Milton-Union Middle School apparently ate ghost peppers and a few students have succumbed to adverse digestive complications from the stunt, according to dispatch reports.

Medics from Union Township and Pleasant Hill and other local first responders were dispatched to the middle school around 1 p.m. At least one student has been transported to a local hospital, according to radio traffic. No further information has been provided at this time.

A phone call to Superintendent Dr. Brad Ritchey has not been returned as of this post.

A report from New Castle, Ind., reported a similar incident on Thursday. A student brought a pepper known as a Carolina Reaper to a middle school and 30 students began experiencing an intense burning sensation in their mouths, eyes and skin.

The Carolina Reaper is a hybrid pepper made initially by crossbreeding a ghost pepper and a red habanero. It has rated up to 1.57 million Scoville Heat Units (the Scoville scale is used to determine how “hot” a pepper is). By comparison, a jalapeño pepper rates anywhere from 3,500-10,000 Scoville units.

According to the New York Post, a ghost pepper rates at 855,000 to 1,041,427 Scoville heat units, which is 107 to 417 times hotter than a jalapeño and 10 times hotter than a habañero.

Similar incident reported at an Indiana middle school Thursday