Festival to benefit food pantry

TIPP CITY — What began five years ago with a group of friends jamming together, has turned into a musical festival that supports local bands and charities.

Tippapalooza 2016, set for Sept. 3, is the fifth annual music festival benefiting local charities created by a group of local musicians.

It all started with a group of guys, some experienced musicians and some novices, just getting together to jam. The desire to play music with others and promote local talent lead to the idea of a music festival, and Tippapalooza was born.

Each year, the number and caliber of musicians participating in Tippapalooza has grown with this year’s lineup including:

•Beesly — a pop/rock band from Tipp City that plays original music as well as covers ranging from classic rock to modern pop.

• Barstool Brown and the Barstools — Mississippi delta blues and southern style rock.

• The Luke Davis and Jimmy Allen Project — featuring Luke Davis on guitar and Jimmy Allen of Seventh Street on harmonica and vocals.

The musicians and many volunteers donate their time for a good cause, as the profit from this event is donated to The Needy Basket of Miami County, a food pantry located in Tipp City.

The festival will be held in Tipp City Eagle’s Park at 3853 Hyattsville Rd., across from Tippecanoe High School. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

The venue is family friendly, as it includes a playground, basketball court, sand volley ball, and plenty of space for kids to run around. Parking is free and plentiful.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.

Admission to the event is just $5 per person. The show will go on rain or shine.

Concessions will be available from Smoke and Aces and will feature hamburgers, hotdogs, pulled chicken, soft pretzels, and veggie burgers. Wooten’s Chuckwagon featuring sandwiches, fried chicken and wings and Kona Ice.

For further details, go to www.tippapalooza.com