Miami County Commissioners set bid date for Phoneton Waterline Extension project

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners set the date to receive bids for the Phoneton Waterline Extension project during their meeting Thursday afternoon.

The approximately $2.5 million project would extend water supply service to properties in the Phoneton area of Bethel Township, including properties on East U.S. Route 40, South U.S. Route 40, South State Route 202, South Wildcat Road, Shroyer Drive and Dinsmore Drive.

The project has been a controversial one as many residents of these properties signed a petition objecting to the project that they submitted to the board earlier this year. The petition stated that the property owners opposed the 20-year special assessment for the project and had no need for the water line. The commissioners also previously heard from residents during public hearings, many of whom were opposed to the project because of the cost. Many residents also said they had no need for or desire to connect to county water.

The estimated assessment per property owner is about $8,000, or about $400 per year for 20 years, to be placed on the resident’s property tax bill.

According to township officials, the township has committed $1 million toward the cost of the $2.5 million project to offset the cost of the assessments, which comes from the township’s 3.8 mill infrastructure levy. The township has also paid a little more than $270,000 in design and engineering fees for this project.

The county is also receiving funds from the Ohio Public Works Commission for the project.

The project could be completed as early as the end of 2016.

The commissioners will receive bids on Oct. 13, at 1:35 p.m. in their hearing room at the safety building, 201 W. Main St., Troy. A legal notice advertising the bid will be placed in the Dayton Daily News. A mandatory pre-bid conference will take place at the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department, 2200 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, on Oct. 5, at 1:30 p.m.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners went into executive session to discuss personnel and employee discipline. Following their executive session, the commissioners authorized the paid administrative leave for Deanna Peck, eligibility/referral supervisor 1 at the Department of Job and Family Services, effective immediately. The commissioners did not give a reason for the leave.

The commissioners also certified the annual maintenance assessments for single-county ditches to be sent to the county auditor to be placed on the property owner’s property taxes.

“There are no increases or decreases over last year,” Leigh Williams, commissioners’ administrator, said.

The commissioners also approved a revised quote from The Illusion Maker to conduct two additional recycling educational programs at Hook Elementary, bringing the total of programs from them to 14 and the total cost not to exceed $5,018.

By Sam Wildow

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336

