WM man arraigned on drug charges

MIAMI COUNTY — In Miami County Common Pleas Court, Judge Jeannine Pratt presided over arraignments who were indicted by a Miami County Grand Jury on Aug. 11.

Quinton Niswonger, 33, of West Milton, was arraigned on a superseding indictment charging him with second-degree felony possession of LSD with a currency forfeiture. Niswonger was also indicted on the following fifth-degree felonies: possession of marijuana, aggravated possession of a schedule I drug, aggravated possession of MDMA, aggravated possession of hydrocodone, and aggravated possession of amphetamine. He also was arraigned on a fourth-degree receiving stolen property charge for a firearm.

The indictment included the forfeiture specification to the possession of LSD.

Niswonger is scheduled to appear for a two-day trial on Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. with Judge Gee presiding. Judge Pratt continued Niswonger’s $100,000 bond, which had been posted in March.

In other news:

Kaytlin Stubbs, 22, of Piqua, was indicted on a fifth degree felony charge of permitting drug abuse and a first degree misdemeanor child endangerment on Wednesday. She entered a plea of not guilty. A pre-trial conference was set for Sept. 12 with Judge Gee presiding. She was released on her own recognizance.

Officers recovered approximately 15.3 grams of suspected cocaine and approximately 620 grams of suspected marijuana at a home in the 100 block of Mound Street, Piqua, last May. The alleged drugs, along with prescription pills believed to be Etodolac and an unknown liquid found at the scene, were collected and sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for further testing.

Other items reportedly found at the scene included cash, digital scales, and a marijuana blunt wrapper.

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

