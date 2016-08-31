Molly Mile turns tragedy into charity

COVINGTON — A Covington family is working to turn a tragedy into an opportunity for charity with a unique spin on a mile run.

The Second Annual Molly Mile Fun Run will take place on Saturday, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Covington Eagles, 715 E. Broadway St.

The Fun Run is a philanthropical event and all donations go to the Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation, established to help families who have lost their children by assisting with the cost of headstones and memorial expenses. So far, the foundation has purchased several tombstones for unmarked graves of children in Miami Memorial Park.

The event and the foundation are named in honor of Molly Murphy, who passed away at age 3 in May 2015 due to a drowning accident.

“One thing that makes the run a little different than most others is that Molly loved to play dress-up. She’d always be dressed up every day, so we encourage everyone who’s walking to be dressed up,” Kerry Murphy, Molly’s father, said. “You’ll see a Superman, so that’s kind of fun, and it makes us a little different. It’s the one-mile-being-dressed-up walk for unity.”

In addition to playing dress-up, Molly was a loving child who loved to be held and hugged, and whose sweet disposition infected those around her with joy. Whenever her older sister, Delaney, would get put in time-out, Molly would be quick to sit with her and keep her company. She loved looking for unicorns at zoos and farms, which is what inspired the foundation’s name and keeps her own name living on in the memories of others.

“She’s the first thing I think of in the morning, and still the last thing I think of at night,” Murphy said. “I’m not going to say it’s easier. It’s just the new normal. We’re very fortunate that we have a lot of really good friends, church family, and friend family to get through this together.”

Murphy and his wife, Sarah, have been coping with the loss by raising money in Molly’s honor.

“Nothing makes you feel better than giving,” Murphy said. “It really makes us feel better as a family, trying to do good in Molly’s name.”

Online registration for the fun run has ended, but interested participants can still register to participate in the run. Registration forms are available on the website, mollymurphyunicornfoundation.com, and will be available at the event. Participants are asked to arrive with their registration forms at 8 a.m. Saturday. Registration costs are $15 for a single person, $25 for couples, $30 for a family of three, and $40 for a family of four or more.

The run will be followed by a pancake and sausage breakfast from 9-11 a.m. There also will be two bouncy houses, two horses, facepainting and balloon animals, all free of charge, for any children attending the event.

Information about donating to the Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation also can be found on the website.

