Troy Police Reports

Information provided by Troy Police Department:

Aug. 26

SUSPICIOUS: An officer responded to the Speedy Spin Laundromat in reference to two suspicious male subjects. The owner reported two males had been in the small bathroom together with the door locked. The officer observed two bottle caps lying on the floor. The two subjects denied preparing drugs in the bathroom. Both were warned for trespassing and released.

BURGLARY: An officer responded to the 800 block of Dartmouth Road. A window was broken and the suspect went into the house to retrieve property.

Aug. 27

DISORDERLY: Anthony McFarland was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct and incarcerated at the county jail. He was also charged with menacing for threatening his landlord.

RECKLESS DRIVER: A motorist called in a reckless driver in the area of Kenton Way and West Market Street. The driver, Lori Roberts, 54, of Dayton, was found to be under the influence of drugs. The driver was cited for OVI refusal, no seatbelt, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was later released to her brother.

Aug. 28

WALLET STOLEN FROM GROCERY CART: A white male subject entered the Kroger store, walked to a cart and grabbed a wallet. The subject then ran out of the store. The reporting party informed police the car had already been used at a Meijer since it had been stolen.

DISORDERLY: Nancy McIntire was cited for disorderly conduct at the Royal Inn.

OVI: An officer was dispatched to Carl’s Cruise-In in reference to an accident. Dispatch advised that a vehicle had struck the cooler and also a pick up truck. The officer arrived on scene and saw a Toyota Camry crashed into a Dodge Dakota.

An employee said she went outside and saw the vehicle had hit the cooler. She yelled at him and he then stepped on the gas and rear ended the truck.

The driver-at-fault was identified as Hardik Patel, 28, of Troy. The officer asked him if he had been drinking and he said that he had two beers. The officer detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Hardik. Hardik consented to field tests in front of the business. Hardik did not pass any of the field exams and agreed to provide a breath sample. The results were .159 BAC.

He was advised that his OL was immediately suspended. Hardik was then fingerprinted and the officer then transported him back to his residence. Hardik was cited for OVI, OVI BAC .08 to .0169, and for Failure to Control.

Aug. 29

FAILURE TO STOP FOR SCHOOL BUS: Around 4 p.m. at 124 E Main Street, a Troy City Schools bus driver reported a reckless operation report.

The bus driver said a Chrysler sedan driven by a younger female failed to stop for his school bus as it was stopped and unloading children. The officer made contact with Megan Pottenger who advised that she was driving the Chrysler earlier and did have a situation where she was unsure if she had to stop for the school bus or not. Ms. Pottenger received a written citation for not stopping for stopped school bus.