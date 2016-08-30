Davidson breaks down personal pick for president

MIAMI COUNTY — With only 12 weeks of service under his belt, U.S. Representative Warren Davidson addressed the Miami County Chambers of Commerce about his plans for the next congressional session at its annual legislative luncheon at the Crystal Room in Troy on Tuesday.

Davidson broke down his pick for president when one audience member asked, “Hillary (Clinton) or (Donald) Trump?” during the question-and-answer session following his 20-minute talk.

“That’s not a hard choice. I spent a whole year saying anybody but Clinton,” Davidson shared. “You know for the vast majority of people I know that have served in the military, it’s just hard to imagine someone who said of Benghazi, ‘At this point, what difference does it make?’ Who lied to families about a YouTube video to cover political tracks and policies — to have that person to serve as our commander in chief is just really hard to imagine.”

Davidson enlisted in the Army and earned an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He served as an Army officer. He served in The Old Guard, 75th Ranger Regiment and the 101st Airborne Division.

Davidson said Clinton’s handling of the Benghazi attacks disqualified her as his pick for presidential candidate.

“If she wins, I hope she has the dignity to appoint someone else as Commander in Chief,” he said. Davidson also attacked Clinton’s economic policy and her support of more government control in business.

Davidson said he met with Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate, at a rally in Dayton. Davidson said many of his congressional cohorts had many good things to say about Pence and his political background.

Davidson also stressed the importance of the presidential influence on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“There’s a lot at stake in this election including the 9th justice — should we keep nine, I’m OK if we have two (Clarence) Thomas and (Samuel) Alito — and rebuild from there,” Davidson said.

Davidson also spoke of his support for Speaker Paul Ryan’s “A Better Way” plan which he called the Republican’s “offensive playbook” to address changes in six areas: poverty, national security, economy, Constitution, health care and tax reform. For more information, visit www.better.gop.

Davidson spoke about one piece of legislation called the V.A. Accountability Bill which would give Congress the same health benefits as veterans.

“That’s not to punish Congress with bad health care, it is meant to lead by example,” Davidson said. “We are going to be covered with the same things our vets are covered with. Everywhere in the country we have vets, everywhere in our country we have representation. We need to lead by example and get this fixed.”

Davidson hopes this bill, along with other bills currently held up in the Senate, can move forward in the next Congressional session which begins next month.

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson was sworn in as a member of the United States House of Representatives by House Speaker Paul Ryan on June 9, 2016.

Davidson was elected to serve as a representative of Ohio’s 8th Congressional District to fulfill the remainder of former Speaker of the House John Boehner’s term. Davidson will be on the ballot again in November against Democratic candidate Steven Fought. Fought will appear on the Democratic special election primary ballot on Sept. 13.

For more information about Rep. Warren Davidson, visit https://davidson.house.gov. Davidson has a district office in Troy at 12 S. Plum St. The Troy office phone number is (937) 339-1524. His D.C. office address is: 1011 Longworth HOB, Washington, D.C. 20515 and phone number is (202) 225-6205,

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her @Troydailynews

