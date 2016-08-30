Ten Edison faculty members promoted

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recently announced that 10 full-time faculty members have been promoted in academic rank.

“I am grateful for these faculty who have selected Edison State as their career institution,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson. “It takes considerable commitment and consistently outstanding work to progress at each level of faculty status. The portfolio submissions of these faculty reflect that commitment and work ethic.”

“I congratulate these faculty and hope that they will take share their expertise and experience particularly with our newer faculty to maintain the high levels of instructional quality that is the hallmark of an Edison State education,” added Dr. Larson.

Faculty receiving promotions, effective during the 2016-17 academic year, are:

Promotion to assistant professor

· Vickie Kirk, MBA, Allied Health

· Peggy Montgomery, BS, Nursing

Promotions to associate professor

· Terry Calvert, MS, Mathematics

· Herbert Head, MS, Biology

· Elisha Hicks, MS, Early Childhood Education

· Stephen Marlowe, JD; MFA, English

· Caryn Scott, MA, Social Services

Promotions to full professor

· Ruth Barney, MBA, Marketing

· Paul Heintz, PhD, Psychology and Sociology

· Steve Whiteman, MA, Computer Application Technology

The rank of assistant professor requires that the individual holds a master’s degree in the discipline for which they are hired, demonstrates characteristics of effective teaching, provides support to students outside the classroom, initiative in curriculum development, professional growth, and participates in college activities. They must complete two full academic years since their last promotion.

The rank of associate professor requires that the individual holds a master’s degree in the discipline for which they are hired, demonstrates and can explain characteristics of effective teaching, provides support to students outside of the classroom, demonstrates the ability to provide curriculum leadership, continues professional growth, and provides service to the college. They must complete three full academic years since their last promotion.

The rank of full professor requires that the individual possesses at least 18 semester hours beyond the master’s in the discipline for which they are hired, is a master teacher, provides support to students outside the classroom, provides curricular leadership, continues professional growth, provides leadership to the college, becomes recognized by external peers. They must complete five full academic years since their last promotion.

Provided photo Several faculty members at Edison State Community College recently were promoted in rank including, left to right, Vickie Kirk, Paul Heintz, Ruth Barney, Steve Whiteman and Elisha Hicks. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Picture1_Promotions.jpg Provided photo Several faculty members at Edison State Community College recently were promoted in rank including, left to right, Vickie Kirk, Paul Heintz, Ruth Barney, Steve Whiteman and Elisha Hicks. Provided photo Ten Edison State Community College faculty members recently were promoted in rank, including, left, to right, Peggy Montgomery, Caryn Scott, Herbert Head and Stephen Dale Marlowe. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Picture2_Promotions.jpg Provided photo Ten Edison State Community College faculty members recently were promoted in rank, including, left, to right, Peggy Montgomery, Caryn Scott, Herbert Head and Stephen Dale Marlowe.