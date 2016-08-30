Scleroderma walk set for Sept. 10

Staff Reports

TROY — The Moving Forward for a Cure: Miami County’s Fourth annual Scleroderma Walk will begin with registration at 9 a.m. Sept. 10. The walk begins at 10 a.m. at the American Honda walking path across from First Title.

Scleroderma, or systemic sclerosis, is a chronic, often progressive autoimmune disease. Scleroderma literally means “hard skin,” which causes a thickening, or tightening of the skin. Often, it can cause severe damage to one’s internal organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, esophagus and gastrointestinal tract. Medications and treatments can help to address and manage the symptoms, but there is currently no cure. Reports have indicated that three-to-four times more women are affected than men.

“Our family became aware of this disease in 2003 when my sister, Becky Denlinger, was diagnosed. The goal of my family, along with the Scleroderma Research Foundation, is to bring awareness to this disease and to provide support to those afflicted,” said Jodi McIver, organizer. “We want to help find a cure for Becky and others fighting this terrible disease.”

The money raised from this event supports the Scleroderma Research Foundation in their effort to find the cause and cure of scleroderma.

Registration is $25 per person and includes a commemorative long sleeve shirt. Registration, auctions, food and events will be at First Title Agency, 1900 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

Corporate and individual sponsorship opportunities are still available. Those interested in walking for this cause can register and/or raise money online by visiting www.movingforwardforacure.com, or calling Jodi McIver at (937) 313-5065. Those who cannot attend also can register as a virtual walker.

“Our event is fun for the entire family; we have children’s activities, silent and live auction, medical screenings, retail booths, lunch, music, cotton candy, funnel cakes and raffles,” said McIver, who said auction items are still being accepted.

Like the walk on Facebook at Moving Forward For A Cure.

For additional scleroderma information go to Scleroderma Research Foundation online.