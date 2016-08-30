Miami County Commissioners recieve annexation petition of 55 acres

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners acknowledged that they received an annexation petition of approximately 55.8 acres during their meeting Tuesday morning.

The land is currently in Concord Township. The petition was filed on behalf on First Troy Corporation and is seeking to annex that land to the city of Troy.

The commissioners also met with representatives from the Miami County Board of Elections, including board member Jose Lopez, Director Bev Kendall, and Deputy Director Eric Morgan. The board of elections was seeking more appropriations due to an additional special election.

Due to Democratic candidate Corey Foister dropping out of the race for U.S. Representative from Ohio’s 8th Congressional District, the district will now have to hold a special election Democratic primary on Sept. 13, to elect another Democrat to run against Warren Davidson. There is only one candidate on the ballot for the special election primary, Steven Fought.

The board of elections also must comply with what Lopez called an “unfunded mandate” from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, which is requiring the board of elections to purchase new batteries for the voting machines.

The commissioners did not authorize any extra funds on Tuesday, but they did advise the board of elections to come back once they have gotten through the special election in September, as they appear to have enough funds to get through that election.

The commissioners also set a date to receive bids for renovations to be done for the dispatch room at the 911 Communication Center. They set the date as Thursday, Sept. 22, at 1:35 p.m. in their meeting room at the safety building, located at 201 W. Main St. in Troy. A mandatory pre-bid conference will take place on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Communication Center, located at 210 Marybill Drive in Troy. The legal advertisement for the bid will be placed in the Dayton Daily News.

