Hobart Equipment Plant to relocate

By Melody Vallieu

[email protected]

TROY — The Hobart Welding Products equipment plant in Troy will be relocating manufacturing and warehouse operations to Appleton, Wisc., over the next several months.

The move is being made in order to align all machine assembly, warehousing and customer service within existing operations at its sister company, Miller Electric, which already produces a number of Hobart equipment products.

Becky Tuchscherer, group president, said 54 employees in total will be affected.

Affected employees in the Troy workforce will be offered opportunities in similar roles at the facilities in Appleton or are eligible to apply for open positions in any of the local business units within ITW, Tuchscherer said. Any remaining displaced employees will be offered separation packages and other assistance services, she said.

Tuchscherer said this is the only moved being planned from Hobart operations located in Troy.

“This move is being made to fully leverage the assets we have across the welding enterprise,” Tuchscherer said in a press release released Tuesday morning. “This decision to move in no way reflects the level of skill and dedication of our workforce here. We appreciate the long standing support of the Troy community. Our commitment to the community remains strong, as the Hobart Brothers Company Filler Metal businesses will continue to operate in all existing facilities, with headquarters in Troy.”

The business is currently located at 2200 Corporate Drive, Troy. Tuchscherer said the facility is owned by Miller-Valentine and the building is leased, so it will revert back to them to pursue new opportunities for the building.

Creates further alignment of equipment production in Wisconsin

Reach Melody Vallieu at [email protected] or call (937) 552-2131

Reach Melody Vallieu at [email protected] or call (937) 552-2131