Tipp man to serve 15 months for assaulting police officer

MIAMI COUNTY — A Tipp City man who assaulted a police officer was sentenced to serve 15 months in prison on Monday.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced Christopher Shaffner, 29, of Tipp City, for fourth degree assault. Judge Pratt also sentenced Shaffner to serve 10 months for a community control violation which will be served concurrently with the assault charge.

On June 25, Shaffner was intoxicated and knocking on the back door of a residence on West Main Street, Tipp City. One of the occupants had a restraining order against Shaffner at the time of the incident.

As Shaffner was being detained, he refused to allow officers to shut the cruiser doors. Shaffner kicked an officer several times, resisting officers orders. Shaffner had a black eye prior to being arrested, but attempted to blame the police officer for the injury while being treated at the hospital.

Shaffner blamed his abuse of alcohol for his actions and asked for leniency. Judge Pratt noted Shaffner had already been placed on five years of community control just a few months earlier involving the same subject whom he followed home from a Tipp City bar.

“You are the one who put yourself in this situation,” Pratt told Shaffner. “You being drunk doesn’t excuse your conduct.”

Shaffner was given 121 days of jail time credit.

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

