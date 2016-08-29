Contract nurse steals pills from patients

MIAMI COUNTY — On Monday, a nurse contracted through a third party employer was sentenced to serve three years on community control for stealing Oxycodone and morphine from five patients at Upper Valley Medical Center in December.

Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced Darrell Hashman, 28, of Lafferty, Ohio, to serve three years of community control for third degree felony tampering with records and two counts of fourth degree felony theft.

Assistant prosecutor Paul Watkins asked for the court to impose a stiff penalty to send a message to the public that Hashman’s conduct would not be tolerated.

Hashman said he was working three jobs at a cafe, mowing lawns and working as a mechanic. He said he has been attending NA/AA groups and was being treated by Crossroad Counseling for his drug addiction. It was his first felony conviction.

Hashman voluntarily surrendered his nursing license at the time of the investigation, according to the Ohio Board of Nursing report.

After sentencing, Hashman was taken into custody due to a warrant for his arrest for a similar incident in Hillsboro.

According to the Ohio Board of Nursing report, Hashman admitted to stealing oxycodone and morphine on at least 11 occasions from five UVMC patients. Hashman stated that he would make sure his patients were appropriately medicated, then remove a oxycodone or morphine from the machine, take it to the room, scan and open the package like it was being administered and then pocket the pills.

Hashman was an employee of Supplemental Heathcare of Amherst, N.Y. and was assigned to UVMC in September 2015. The Upper Valley Medical Center director of nursing noticed that Hashman had higher numbers of withdrawing narcotics compared to co-workers.. UVMC filed a complaint in December 2015 stated Hashman was terminated for higher than average removal of opiates. At a different facility, Hashman tested positive for marijuana, amphetamines and methamphetamines.

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

