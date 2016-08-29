Taste of Troy set for Sept. 10

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — Troy Main Street will once again fill scenic downtown Troy with, local food, craft beer and lively music as Taste of Troy returns from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10. The entertainment venue and beer garden will have extended hours this year, staying open until 8 p.m. while the band Funky G and the Groove Machine is set to play from 4-8 p.m.

Taste of Troy will coincide with other Troy events going on all day, including the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market and Second Story Secrets.

“We are excited this year for the collaboration between events, as well as the extended hours for the band and beer garden,” said Shelly Calvert, marketing and events coordinator for Troy Main Street. “Our downtown shops will be open too. Troy is such a welcoming community, and Taste of Troy is a great way to see all there is to offer in our downtown.”

“Tastes” will include a diverse array of menu items featuring up to three different offerings from each participating restaurant. Guests can expect Italian, American, Mexican, Asian, bistro-style, desserts and more.

“Taste of Troy is a family-friendly event that allows people to sample the amazing variety of culinary fare our local restaurants offer,” added Calvert. “We have very talented chefs in Troy offering everything from fine dining to trendy casual appetizers.”

Admission to the Taste of Troy is free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of F & P America, Troy CARSTAR, Gordon Orthodontics, Wade & Susan Westfall, Four Sons Development, Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Troy Community Radio and the Troy Tribune.

Tickets for food tastes and drinks may be purchased at the Troy Main Street booth, which will be located on the west side of the downtown roundabout on Main St. Taste of Troy tickets’ cost $1 each, and most samples range from one to three tickets.

The Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market will be open on Cherry Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk, to learn about Second Story Secrets, visit secondstorysecrets.com, and to find out more about Taste of Troy, call the Troy Main Street office at (937) 339-5455.