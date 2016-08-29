Davis receives Lion fellowship award

TROY — Scott Davis of Troy has been awarded a Melvin Jones Fellowship for his work with the Troy Lions Club and his leadership with the Newton Leo Club.

A Leo Club is the youth organizational branch of Lions Clubs International. The fellowship, named after the founder of Lions Clubs International, is the highest award a club may bestow on one of its own members.

Davis has been with the Newton Leo club since its beginning in 2002. A member of the Lions Club, Davis acts as adviser to the Leo Club. The Leos are sponsored by the Troy Lions Club and operates out of Newton High School in Pleasant Hill, where Davis also teaches math. Leo clubs encourage youths to develop leadership skills and qualities by participating in social services activities. Under Davis’ leadership the members of the Newton club traditionally perform voluntary activities at St Patrick’s soup kitchen, the Pleasant Hill food pantry, the Salvation Army’s toy drive, Newton Elementary School Easter egg hunt and a Halloween safety program.

The Leo motto is Leadership-Experience-Opportunity. Club members raise money by participating in fund-raising events held jointly with the Troy Lions Club, such as, their concession booth at the local Strawberry Festival. The Newton Leo Club has had an average of 30 members in grades 9 through 12.

The fellowship ceremony was held during a recent Lions Club meeting, and the award was presented by Past District Governor Fred Breyer of Springfield. Davis joins Garry Brown, Steve Kaplan, Robert Medley, Sheryl Schlater and Fred Wackler, all of Troy, as Melvin Jones Fellows in the local Lions Club.

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization serving Troy, Covington, Pleasant Hill, Piqua, Tipp City, and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health.

For more information, see the Troy Lions Club website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH or call (937) 335-7345.