Pet of the Week

Meet Duncan

Duncan was picked up stray and was never reclaimed by his owner and is available for adoption at the Miami County Animal Shelter. Duncan is about 2-3 years old. He is timid and a little hesitant at the shelter, but with some quiet coaxing and petting he settles in fine. Given some time to bond and get comfortable he should make a nice pet. If you would be interested in this dog, stop in and ask to meet him, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, at 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call 332-6919, or email [email protected] for more information. Visit http://www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.