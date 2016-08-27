Rotary hosts district governor

TROY — The 2016-17 theme for Rotary International is “Rotary Serving Humanity.” This mantra includes growing Rotary membership, sharing the Rotary story with others, and being mentors for future community leaders. These were some of the thoughts shared by District Governor Mike Kelly when he joined Troy Rotarians at their weekly meeting on Aug. 23.

Kelly encouraged Rotarians to welcome new members and invite former members back to the club all year long. One way to share the Rotary story is through communicating what Rotary does to support local, national and international programs that serve humanity. Along with outreach programs, Kelly encouraged all Rotarians to be a partner in the community and serve as mentors to future leaders through activities such as Interact, the annual Four-way Test Speech contest and the Rotary Youth Exchange. He summarized his presentation with a quote from author Lewis Carroll (1832-98). “One of the deep secrets of life is that all that is really worth the doing is what we do for others.”

A member of the Mason Deerfield club since 1998 and multiple Paul Harris Fellow, Kelly has been traveling to all the clubs in District 6670. When not working for Rotary, he owns his own personal coaching firm. To learn more about Kelly and Rotary District 6670, visit http://rotarydistrict6670.org/our-district/our-governors.

Troy Rotarians and the Troy Rotary Foundation support several community projects annually. During the 2015-16 Rotary year, over $23,000 in scholarships and community aid was distributed from the fund, including support for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, Rotary’s annual Shoe Project, academic and community service scholarships, and sponsorships to summer camps at Brukner Nature Center and WACO Air Museum. The Troy Rotary Club is a member-involved, goal-oriented service club focused on socio/economic issues that have an impact both locally and internationally. Follow their activities on Facebook at Troy Rotary Club. To learn more about Rotary and membership, please visit www.troyohiorotary.org.