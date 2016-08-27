Flag display to honor Sept. 11 victims

TROY — The Troy Noon Optimist Club is excited to announce the next generation of its Avenue of Flags program, now in its sixth year. The new presentation will be the Walk of Remembrance and will take place on the Great Miami River levee in Troy, Sept. 6-12.

Each year, the Optimists place American flags in front of homes and businesses on five patriotic holidays (Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Labor Day and Flag Day). The money raised, at $40 per subscription, goes toward scholarships and other projects benefitting area youth. The Avenue of Flags currently numbers more than 700.

When the Labor Day holiday is over, the Optimists will take 120 of those flags to the north side of the levee to create the Walk of Remembrance to honor the victims and families of the 9/11, 2001, tragedy and all who have died in service to America. It is now known as Patriot Day.

The flags will stretch from Adams Street to North Market Street for the public to enjoy as they walk the sidewalk along the river and remember all who have served and sacrificed for our freedom. The Walk will be ADA accessible.

Anyone interested in subscribing to the Avenue of Flags program should contact Alan Kappers at 339-0511 or [email protected]

