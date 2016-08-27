Rotarians to participate in Peace Heroes Walk

TROY — Members of the Troy Rotary Club will once again join with residents from across the Miami Valley to participate in the upcoming 2016 Dayton Peace Heroes Walk Around the World. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument St., Dayton. Troy club members will honor Rotary International founder, Paul Harris (1868-1947), and the Rotary Club of Dayton for all their work in promoting peace literacy (i.e., the art of living peacefully). The event this year will be followed by a performance offered in collaboration with WYSO’s Community Concert series at 3 p.m. in the adjacent RiverScape Pavilion. The performance is free and open to the public.

In its second year, the family-friendly walk is designed to promote peace literacy and commemorate area peace heroes. These heroes are everyday people who accept risk and succeed in making the world a less violent and more just place in which to live. For the inaugural walk in 2015, the Troy club nominated Shane Carter, Troy Rotarian and executive director of the Lincoln Community Center, as its peace hero. The excitement of the event continues to grow as other area Rotary clubs plan to participate this year. The Dayton walk offers three different distances for participants: 0.8 miles, 1.4 miles and 1.8 miles. To learn more about the Peace Heroes Walk Around the World or to sign up to participate, visit http://peaceheroeswalk.org/9-11-community-events-day-walk-2/. To make a tax deductible donation, visit https://ssl.charityweb.net/peaceheroeswalk/miamivalley/paulharristroyrotary.htm.

Follow their activities on Facebook at Troy Rotary Club. To learn more about Rotary and membership, please visit www.troyohiorotary.org.