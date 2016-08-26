Elephant tranquilizer heroin has yet to reach Troy

TROY — Hamilton County issued a public health warning last July following 35 overdoses and six deaths, in a three-day period, but the spike in heroin overdoses hasn’t reached the city of Troy so far.

According to Troy Police Department’s Capt. Joe Long, the police department hasn’t responded to a jump in its usual reports of heroin overdoses at this time.

“We haven’t had a lot of reported overdoses recently,” said Capt. Long on Thursday. “It’s sort of slowed down compared to the start of the year.”

Miami County reported approximately 71 heroin overdoses from Jan. 1 through July 1 — of those reports, 40 overdoses occurred in the city of Troy in that time period.

According to records, three heroin or opiate overdoses have been reported though Troy Police Department since Aug. 1. Other possible heroin-related reports may be pending crime lab drug analysis.

A spike in heroin overdoses has swept the Midwest this week. According to reports, heroin laced with carfentanil, a commercial painkiller used to sedate large animals such as elephants, has been reported in Cincinnati. On Wednesday, 36 overdoses and two deaths were reported in the area. According to reports, Hamilton County Heroin Task Force Director Tom Synan said Hamilton County reported 90 heroin overdoses since the weekend, compared to its usual 25 overdoses.

In a Troy Police Department report released Aug. 25, on Aug. 18 a woman was revived by two doses of Narcan after she was found unresponsive in the home around 4:40 p.m.

Children were present at the time of the incident.

Diana Roberts, 40, of Troy, was charged with drug possession and drug instruments after she overdosed on heroin inside in the 1300 block Fleet Road residence.

The responding officer found a sandwich bag in her right hand with gel caps in it as well as several used syringes on the floor next to her.

Once she was revived, Roberts stated that she purchases her heroin in Dayton for $5 per cap.

Roberts was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. As the officer was leaving the residence, he noticed children were on the porch who had witnessed the paramedics take her out of the house. The officer also later saw that one of the children had been on the phone with dispatch describing the scene.

Cincinnati reporting 36 ODs, two deaths

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

