Miami County Commissioners approve purchase of recording system

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Commissioners approved the purchase of a logging and recording system for the 911 Communication Center during their regular meeting Thursday afternoon.

The county will purchase the NICE NRX over-the-air recording system from Applied Digital Solutions in Louisville, Ky., at a cost not to exceed $25,781.73. The new system will be utilized to record radio traffic on the six frequencies that will comprise the Miami County MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communication System) simulcast radio system.

The Data Board approved the purchase on Aug. 10, and multiple quotes were received, said Leigh Williams, commissioners’ administrator.

“This will be logging and recording radio traffic. Our new phone system records the telephone traffic,” Jeff Busch, director of the Communication Center, said. “The system we currently have is not capable of recording digital radio, which our new system will be digital.”

Busch explained that the Communication Center looked at four different options, but the NICE NRX system was the most cost-effective, with other options costing approximately $226,000 or $111,000. They also considered partnering with Montgomery County, but the initial estimated cost of doing that was approximately $60,000.

“It just pulls the radio traffic right off the air,” Busch said about the NICE NRX system. “It was much more cost-effective method of doing it.”

Commissioner Jack Evans asked about the annual maintenance fees. Busch said that the system comes with a one-year warranty and they will start paying annual maintenance fees starting at approximately $2,900 beginning the second year of using the NICE NRX system.

The commissioners also authorized the Communication Center to purchase control stations necessary for the NICE NRX system at a cost not to exceed $15,326.40.

Commissioners also set a date to receive sealed proposals for the Miami County Juvenile and Probate Court Case Management System, which will be held in the commissioners’ meeting at the Safety Building, 201 W. Main St., Troy, at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 29. The commissioners approved placing a legal ad about this in the Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28. They also rejected all proposals already received for this project under a previous resolution.

Following that, commissioners approved the submission of the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services Specialized Docket Payroll Subsidy Projection Application and Grant Agreement. The application and grant agreement also requested $24,338 — plus a carryover of $3,027.30 from the previous year’s grant — to cover 65 percent of a Municipal Court Drug Court employee’s salary and benefits from Sept. 5, 2016 to June 30, 2017. The county is required to pay 35 percent of the grant employee’s salary and fringes.

Later, commissioners set the date of Sept. 13, at 9:05 a.m. to hear zoning change requests from Donald Marshall of Union Township, Brent Clark of Newberry Township, and Daniel Blackburn of Union Township.

The commission then adopted a new personnel policy manual, which Williams said reduced the manual by approximately 70 pages. It was prepared by Zashin and Rich Co., LPA for the county departments.

The meeting ended with an executive session for the purpose of collective bargaining.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336

