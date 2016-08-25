Heywood navigates around McKaig Road issues

TROY — Troy City Schools Superintendent Eric Herman said the 2016-2017 school year got off to a smooth start district-wide this week.

The McKaig Road Phase III project has limited traffic access to Heywood Elementary School, but Herman said overall, students are getting to the building on time and in a safe manner.

“Parents are walking their kids to the building and teachers have volunteers to park on Ridge Avenue to make more space for the drop-off and pick-up so it’s all coming together,” Herman said.

City engineer Jillian Rhoades said Finfrock Construction was delayed by rain, but worked to pour curbs, sidewalks and put down the base asphalt last week and early this week to improve road conditions for the elementary school.

“We worked hard to get sidewalks done on South Ridge for students to walk to school and they were able to get the base asphalt down in time to open for the drop-off zones so we are pleased with that,” Rhoades said. “(The project) is progressing as we anticipated. We are asking for everyone to be patient during its progress.”

Herman said city officials, as well as the Troy Police Department’s School Resource Officers and patrol, have assisted the district with keeping students safe as they enter and exit the school grounds around the McKaig Road project.

Herman suggests Heywood Elementary parents park in the nearby neighborhoods and walk to pick-up children in the afternoons due to increased traffic.

According to Rhoades, the project, which began June 1, is expected to be completed by the end of September. Finfrock Construction was awarded the project for $1,170,000 last spring. The construction includes work from Madison through Lake streets.

McKaig Road Phase IV is currently being designed. The work for that portion of the project will be from Lake Street to Interstate 75 overpass. Construction on that phase is projected to begin in 2018.

For school updates, visit www.troy.k12.oh.us.

By Melanie Yingst

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected]

