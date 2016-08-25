Off-duty officer involved in pedestrian strike

TROY — An off-duty Troy Police Department officer was cited after striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk after completing his shift on Tuesday morning.

According to court records, Tracy Long, 47, of Troy, was cited for failure to obey traffic signals after allegedly striking a pedestrian the intersection of South Market Street and East Franklin Street. The accident occurred at 7:04 a.m.

The victim, a 16-year-old female, was treated and released for minor injuries. She was transported by Troy Medics to Upper Valley Medical Center.

According to Capt. Joe Long, since the incident occurred off-duty, Patrolman Long will not be disciplined through the department. Capt. Long said Tracy Long was on his way home from his shift at the police department when the incident occurred.

According to the accident report, Long was turning left from East Franklin Street onto South Market Street and failed to yield the right of way to the 16-year-old pedestrian who was walking eastbound in the crosswalk. The victim claimed the South Market Street light was red and the pedestrian crossing read “walk.” Long stated his light was green when he made the left turn.