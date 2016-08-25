Area briefs

First responders to speak at breakfast

TROY — A veterans breakfast will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

A special breakfast will be offered by the DAR and local first responders will speak, including Matthew Simmons, fire chief for the city of Troy; Dave Ducha, chief deputy of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office; Stephen Schumaker, deputy Attorney general for law enforcement for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine; and Lt. Joseph Gebhart, Piqua post commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An elevator is available.

Elks Share/Elks Care 5K set

TROY — The Second annual Elks Care/Elks Share 5K will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 9, starting and ending at the brick shelter in Troy Community Park.

The race route is along the Miami River in Troy. Snacks, raffle and door prizes, and awards will be available, immediately following the race. Medals will be awarded to first overall male and female finishers, top three male and females in each age category, and top three finishers in the wheelchair division and, new this year, the stroller division.

If you are interested in walking or running this event, register at www.speedy-feet.com, or pick up a registration form at the Elks Lodge. Entry fee is $25. If you register by Sept. 25, you will receive a commemorative race T-shirt. Proceeds help support Needy Kids Christmas (Miami County), veterans programs, Elks National Foundation Youth Scholarships, United Cerebral Palsy and Old Home Restorations.

For more information, call Maggie Vance at (937) 901-8151 or email [email protected]

Library gets new big screen

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library has purchased a new big screen. It measures 116-by-72-inches and retracts into the ceiling. The new screen will be an improvement for the library’s free movie nights, Wii parties, and presentations in the community.

This new screen was made possible by the Miami County Foundation, which provided the library with a grant to purchase the screen.

For more information about this or other programs, call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

Milton-Union Public Library is located at 560 S. Main St., West Milton, and is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.