Social Security workshop planned

PIQUA — A free, one-hour, educational seminar, “Smart Social Security Planning,” will be Sept. 8 and Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., at Edison Community College in Piqua.

The seminar is designed for baby boomers, persons who have recently retired or those who are approaching retirement age, according to John Eikenberry of Eikenberry Retirement Planning, one of the presenters.

“We are holding this free educational seminar because so many retirees and those nearing retirement age do not understand how their Social Security benefits really work,” Eikenberry said. “And, most baby boomers do not understand the options available to them and what the recent changes to Social Security can do to their retirement plans already in place.”

Eikenberry and Nick Boeckman will present the seminars. Both are trained in the most up-to-date Social Security planning techniques and are members of a national educational program dedicated to providing its members with the latest Social Security planning tools.

Eikenberry said that many financial advisers may not understand how Social Security works or how retirement-age men and women need to plan to be able to best utilize their Social Security benefits.

“Deciding when to start taking Social Security benefits can have a tremendous impact on the amount of benefits an individual receives during his/her lifetime,” he said. “One of the easiest ways to understand your retirement is to imagine it as a carton of eggs — your nest eggs, so to speak. Deciding how to arrange your nest eggs and how to crack those nest eggs in the most beneficial order is what we are trying to teach baby boomers. We’re going to educate folks about their options and how those options can affect them positively and negatively.”

Eikenberry said other information that will be presented at the seminar includes the following:

• What the Social Security office doesn’t tell you.

• When it makes sense to delay benefits and when it does not.

• Why checking your earnings record for accuracy is important.

• How to coordinate your benefits with those of your spouse for maximum potential.

• Reducing or eliminating taxes on your Social Security retirement benefits.

• Ways to integrate your Social Security benefits with your overall retirement plan.

He said the seminar will also cover Social Security basics and will also reveal little-known strategies for maximizing Social Security benefits.

He stressed that the seminar is free and nothing will be sold. Because there is limited seating, advance registration is encouraged. To register, call (800) 548-6511.

http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BoeckmanNick_15fz.jpg http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_EikenberryJohn-fz.jpg