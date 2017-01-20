It Happened Years Ago

25 Years Ago: January 22-18, 1992

• Troy – Troy resident Howard Cheney was recently recognized by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for his involvement in the community and making efforts to reach out to all people. Cheney was presented with the Brotherhood Award by Tri-County NAACP. Aretha Jones, branch president, commended Cheney “for his support of persons, community and church.” She also stated that Mr. Cheney was “an exemplary example of one who works at reaching out to others to make the dream that we can and will live together in peace and harmony become a reality.”

• Troy – According to Jerry Caruso, manager of Troy Main Street, downtown businesses in Troy are learning to adapt their businesses to the needs of the shoppers. After losing a major department store in 1989, businesses needed to become more proactive in their attraction of local shoppers because they could no longer depend on larger businesses bringing the people here downtown. Several old businesses, as well as longtime shop owners are adjusting their hours, inventory, etc. to better meet the wants and needs of the customer. Troy Main Street is actively working on bringing in businesses that could utilize second floor spaces downtown. (Columnist’s Note: Troy Main Street continues to work in and with the city to make downtown Troy an attractive and viable destination for shoppers and events. It is believed the large department store that left was JC Penney.)

50 Years Ago: January 22-28, 1967

• Ohio – A joint committee of the Ohio House and Senate killed a bill on Tuesday night, January 24th, which would have kept Ohio on Eastern Standard Time year round. The bill was intended to fight a federal law which requires all states to go on daylight savings time from April 30th to October 30th. The Legislature would have had to act on the bill before January 30th for it to take effect. Ohio will most likely begin to recognize Daylight Savings Time on April 30th.

• Miami County – Several questions were posed to Troy School District Superintendent Jeffers on Monday night (Jan. 23rd) concerning the proposed joint vocational school for the county. “Why do we need a vocational school?” Mr. Jeffers responded that not all high students will go on to college or university and a vocational school is a great way to train students in skilled labor and prepare them for the workforce. In relation to why a vocational school was needed when area schools already had successful co-op programs, Mr. Jeffers replied that a vocational school would offer much broader programs than the traditional co-ops. Even if a vocational school is initiated schools would not do away with co-op programs. Mr. Jeffers also pointed out that although students would attend the vocational school they would still graduate with their class from their own high school. In addition, if a student attended the proposed vocational school it does not automatically stop them from attending college or university, if they decide to go that route. (Columnist’s Note: The vocational school was conceived for the Miami County area, but soon the idea spread to the areas outside Miami County that potentially might include Darke and Shelby Counties. In the final planning, Piqua was seen as the central location for the new school since most of the associated high schools were located in Miami and Selby counties. The Upper Valley Joint Vocational School began holding classes in 1975. It is now known as the Upper Valley Career Center and has an impressive array programs for career choices.)

75 Years Ago: January 22-28, 1942

• Troy – Mr. J.H. Bridge, vice president of the Brown Bridge Mills Company is encouraging individuals and families to take part in an effort to save money and help the country during this time of crisis. “At the risk of criticism of self-interest,” he is encouraging the citizens of Troy to take part in a patriotic duty by saving all their waste paper. Paper is needed during a war and by collecting it, instead of putting it in the garbage or burning it, paper companies such as Brown Bridge Mills or Gummed Products, can create new paper that will be utilized in a number of ways. Get your youngsters out to collect waste paper door-to-door, they will be helping Uncle Sam and they will be paid for what they bring in. Do not save wax paper used for bread or butter.

• Miami County – A former Chinese official will speak at the Miami County Pig Roast On March 11th, in West Milton. “Col. M. Thomas Tchou, an authority on Asiatic and European affairs,” is the former secretary for Chiang Kai Shek and a former director of the labor department in the Chinese government, who is now based at Oberlin. He tentatively will speak on “The Present World Crisis and World Citizenship.” The annual pig roast usually attracts approximately 400 to 500 people.

100 Years Ago: January 22-28, 1917

• Pleasant Hill – The Beery Company will experience a big loss at the end of the month when C. Roy Coppock begins a new job in Dayton with the Foote Manufacturing Company. Mr. Coppock tendered his resignation with the Beery concern and will begin his new venture in Dayton on February 1st. C. Roy Coppock was Professor Beery’s first business partner 22 years ago and has been a trusted employee since that time.

• Miami County – Shelby, Darke, and Logan counties, along with Miami County, have been added to a list of “Wildcat’ counties for the state. The Bruce Oil and Gas Company is diligently doing exploratory drilling to examine oil potential throughout the state, as well as southern Indiana. Although outside the oil belt, Miami, Shelby, Logan and Darke counties have several wells started for future potential.

By Patrick D. Kennedy Archivist

Patrick D. Kennedy is archivist at the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy. He may be contacted by calling (937) 335-4082 or sending an email to [email protected]

