It Happened Years Ago

25 Years Ago: September 11-17, 1991

• Ohio – Ohio State University’s Agricultural Economist Carl Zulauf stated that revised estimates on losses to farmers because of the drought will be close to $290 million. Ohio farmers harvested about 121 bushels of corn per acre last year, but the conditions this summer will likely drop that number to 90 bushels per acre. In addition, the season’s average of soybean per acre is estimated to be about 32 bushels, while last year it was near 39 per acre. Mr. Zulauf clarified that the estimate does not take into account the monetary loss to vegetable producers or livestock farmers. The loss of corn, essential to beef, poultry and dairy production, will cause a shortage in livestock feed and will drive the prices upward. This, in turn, will push the cost of these items on the market even higher.

• Troy – Parker Behm, chairman of the Troy Main Street Board of Trustees, stated that the idea of an amphitheater in the Public Square has not been thrown out, but the board decided not to endorse it at this time. The idea of a multi-purpose amphitheater in Prouty Plaza was the result of a committee working on plans for revitalizing downtown Troy. Behm stated that the board was not against the plan, but did not think they needed to commit to the idea or reject it at this time. The board had mixed views of the concept; one person questioned whether recent job losses and the tight economy would seriously impede the raising of the $400,000 for the project.

50 Years Ago: September 11-17, 1966

• Troy – In an early morning surprise, the city woke up to the news that municipal workers, excluding policemen, firemen and teachers, had formed a city union to represent them in any labor discussions. The American Federation of State, County and City Employees Union, Local 101, will now represent city workers in discussions with the city. The news caught most officials off guard. Roger Stillwell, Troy’s Safety-Service Director, stated, “It’s news to me! However, the city has a policy of willingness to negotiate with employees in groups or singly. We will be glad to discuss matters with them.” Local 101 intends to represent all workers in service departments of the city.

• Troy – The Overfield Tavern, located at the corner of Mulberry and Water streets in Troy, was the first tavern in Troy, but it also was used as a temporary courthouse in the city. The Troy Historical Society has decorated the structure to reflect the period when the tavern was first in use and will open it to the public every Thursday, 1 to 5 pm, beginning October 6th. The building was discovered a number of years ago by the Hobarts and has been restored to its original appearance. It is one of the few log buildings from that period still standing in Ohio.

75 Years Ago: September 11-17, 1941

• Piqua – An unfortunate accident of bad timing took place on Thursday (Sept. 11th). Mrs. V.M. Hunt and her mother were driving along the Forest Hill Cemetery Rd. when the vehicle suddenly fell through the hydraulic bridge and plunged 10 feet to the ground below. The ladies were frightened by the incident and sustained bruises and scratches, but no serious injuries. During the day, repair work was being done on the hydraulic bridge and just a few minutes before the ladies had arrived on the scene a truck driver had moved the barricade, which indicated the work in progress.

• Piqua – At their most recent meeting, the Piqua Board of education accepted the tentative plans for a trade school addition to Piqua Central High School. The proposed addition would cost approximately $100,000, but about half of the amount would come from a Public Works Administration grant. The board also received a letter from the county auditor notifying them of the acceptance of their request for an election for a necessary levy. Auditor Kessler estimated that one-third of a mil should be sufficient to pay for the board’s half of the needed funds.

100 Years Ago: September 11-17, 1916

• Troy – The Troy football eleven boasts a lighter backfield than in recent years, but they make up for their lack of size with speed. Troy will have a full slate of 10 games this year, beginning with West Milton on September 30th. The team will host five teams in Troy and will travel for four other games. Coach Howard Ross is in his first year directing the Trojans and has begun working the boys to get them ready for the contests. (Columnist’s Note: The Troy team of 1916 only played 9 games, finishing 9-1-1. One team backed out of playing Troy because of the numbers they were putting up.)

From one seed planted, we reap a harvest

By Patrick D. Kennedy Archivist

Patrick D. Kennedy is archivist at the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy. He may be contacted by calling (937) 335-4082 or sending an email to [email protected]

