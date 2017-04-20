Entertainment briefs

VMAs return to West Coast for 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After spending a year at Madison Square Garden in New York, the MTV Video Music Awards are coming back to the West Coast. The network announced Thursday that the 2017 VMAs will be held Aug. 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Forum previously hosted the VMAs in 2014, when Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Sam Smith performed.

Nominations for the 2017 VMAs will be announced in July.

Beckham gets royal recognition

LONDON (AP) — It was a posh day at the palace for former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

The pop singer turned fashion designer was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire Wednesday.

Prince William presented the award at Buckingham Palace.

“I’m proud to be British,” she said in a statement.

She was accompanied by her parents and her husband, retired soccer star David Beckham. The couple’s four children did not attend.

The 43-year-old Beckham has made a success of her fashion line despite initial skepticism about her ability to cross over from singing to design.

Olympics star Jessica Ennis-Hill and award-winning actor Mark Rylance also received honors.

Roberts named ‘World’s Most Beautiful’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Roberts is more than just a “Pretty Woman.” People magazine has named her the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” for a record fifth time.

The magazine announced Roberts’ selection on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.

Roberts, who won an Academy Award for “Erin Brockovich,” says she is “very flattered” by the experience.

People’s 28th annual “World’s Most Beautiful” double-issue will be on newsstands Friday.

Spacey to host Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Spacey has been picked to host this year’s Tony Awards, putting the award-winning star of “House of Cards” in the unenviable position of steering a telecast surely facing a post-“Hamilton” hangover.

The telecast on June 11 will originate from the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall, and producers are sure to be keeping their fingers crossed that they avoid any technical or human snafus that have marred previous awards shows this year, including the wrong winner announced at the Oscars and sound issues at the Grammys.

Spacey, who won Oscars for the movies “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty,” won a Tony Award in 1991 in Neil Simon’s “Lost in Yonkers” and starred in the Broadway and West End productions of “Long Day’s Journey into Night.” With a foot in both Broadway and Hollywood — and a career singing onscreen and in concert to boot — Spacey brings glamour and acting chops to the job.

In a statement, he alluded to the telecast producers scrambling for a host after other celebrities dropped out. “I was their second choice for ‘Usual Suspects,’ fourth choice for ‘American Beauty’ and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction,” he said. “Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.”

Producers hope Spacey will limit the audience erosion likely from the numbers last year when “Hamilton” and host James Corden drew 8.73 million viewers, up 35 percent from 2015 and its largest audience since 2001. Previous hosts include Hugh Jackman, Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Lane and Sean Hayes.