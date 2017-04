Michael and Shirley (Floyd) Harbaugh of Troy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple were married April 28, 1967, at Victory Methodist Church, Dayton.

Michael is retired from Upper Valley Medical Center and Clearcreek Farm in Sidney, and Shirley from Wayne High School. She still teaches part-time at Sinclair College, Dayton.

They have one son, Seth, and his wife, Apryl, and five grandchildren.

The Harbaughs celebrated the occasion with a Caribbean cruise.