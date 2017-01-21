Stockers celebrate 50 years

John and Elaine (Mote) Stocker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 20, 2017.

They were married in Pleasant Hill at the home of Reverend and Mrs. Samuel Adams.

They have two children, Dean (Penny) Stocker of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Julie (Nathan) Smith of Bremerton, Wash; and six grandchildren.

John and Elaine enjoy spending time with their family and friends, square and round dancing and traveling.

They will be taking a anniversary trip to Alaska, Washington and Arizona later this summer.