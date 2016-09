Roger and Barbara Argabright recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.

The couple married Sept. 1, 1956, at the United Missionary Church, New Carlisle, by the Rev. Franklin Riffell.

Their children include Douglas Argabright of Canton, Daniel (Marlene) Argabright of West Field Center; Deborah (Ronald) Lee of Troy; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A surprise celebration was given by their family at La Piazza, Troy, on Sept. 3.