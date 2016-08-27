Morans celebrating 50 years

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Richard and JoAnn (Klaris) Moran of Bethel Township will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 3, 2016.

They met while working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in the summer of 1965.

They married at St Paul’s Lutheran Church on Sept. 3, 1966, in Dayton.

Richard is an engineering and MBA graduate of the University of Dayton.

He retired from Delphi/General Motors where he worked 42 years. JoAnn worked 4 yrs at Wright-Patt then drove school bus 13 years for Bethel Schools. She then returned to WPAFB retiring in April 2012.

They have two children, Michele and Michael; and five grandchildren.

They are blessed to be able to still water and snow ski, bike, hunt, fish and hike.

They will be celebrating this milestone by going wild at “The Wilds,” the largest endangered species conservation center in North America. Animals grazing in herds on 10 thousand acres, south of Zanesville. They have been members since 1995. Their adventure includes a tw-hour zipline, dinner at the Wilds and overnight stay in a Yurt. The following day they will take a “Wildside” guided tour where we may get to touch and feed animals such as rhinos.

Friends that would like to share any of these events are welcome.