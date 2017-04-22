Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at [email protected] or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BOOK SALE: The spring book sale at the Milton-Union Public Library will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• STEAK FRY: Steak Fry Dinner: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• MERIT BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Junior-Animal Habitats” program at noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MERIT BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Junior-Flower Badge” program at 2 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NIGHT LEGENDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Night Legends “Earth Day Campfire” from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Celebrate Earth Day by spending an evening around the campfire roasting marshmallows, telling stories and singing songs with a park district naturalist. Park in the main lot and follow the lanterns. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WALKING TOUR: A Jewish Cemetery and Hollow Park walk will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., meeting at the entrance to Hollow Park. Tickets are available for the tours at $5 each or $15 for all four tours. Tickets may be purchased at the Mainstreet Piqua office at 326 N. Main St., Piqua. The tours will be led by Piqua historian Jim Oda and Johnston Farm & Indian Agency director Andy Hite. This project is sponsored by the Piqua Tourism Council with additional assistance from Mainstreet Piqua and the Piqua Public Library.

• CHICKEN BREAST: A chicken breast dinner will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BOOK SALE: A spring book sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• PAINTING EVENT: A spring-themed painting event with Amy Jacomet will be offered from 6-9 p.m. at Fricker’s Troy, to benefit Cat Advocates of Troy. For $30, the event will include the painting and light appetizers. Prepayment can be made to P.O. Box 102, Troy, OH 45373; or by PayPal, which will require a “Paint Night” note with the payment.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors have a chance to “Be The Good” during the Easter holiday season by supporting the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World — Be The Good” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be from 7 p.m. to close.

• SPRING FLING OPEN HOUSE: A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route, 36, Conover, will host dinner from 5-7 p.m., followed by bingo at 7 p.m. Dinner includes breaded tenderloin sandwich, two sides, dessert and drink. Cost is $7 adults, $3 kids 12 and under. The museum will be open during dinner. There will be 20 games of bingo; each board is 25 cents or $1 for 50/50 cash games.

Sunday

• EXHIBITION: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will open the traveling portion of the Ohio Watercolor Society’s 39th annual exhibition, “Watercolor Ohio 2015.” The 2015 show is a unique blend of exciting color and interesting imagery.

• 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Register online at AllianceRunning.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “The Rites of Spring” on April 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Rd. south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, have fun learning, playing and singing with native flutes and tribal drums. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DOG WASH: A dog wash will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at Pet Valu, 1212 Ash St., Piqua. The event will benefit Cat Advocates of Troy. For more information, call (937) 524-5206.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will sponsor a quarter auction at 2 p.m. in the high school lecture hall. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Enter through door No. 12, the east entrance of the high school. The Lecture Hall is beside the cafeteria. Paddles will be $2 each or three paddles for $5. A free paddle drawing will be held with a $5 pay-in. Quarters for purchase will be available at the event. A 50/50 raffle will be held. Concession stand sales will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and its graduates through scholarship opportunities. Contact the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter with any questions at 335-7070, Ext. 3212.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a full breakfast, made to order, for $7. Children under 10 eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• LEGO GROUP: The LEGO Group will meet from 3:30-4:15 p.m. at the JR Clarke Public Library.

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-size tenderloin sandwiches and fries will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begin at 6 p.m. Stay and try your luck at trivia beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at LaPiazza.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, is open from 3-7 p.m.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• COLOR AND COFFEE: Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee and cookies, sponsored by Storypoint of Troy, while coloring away the day’s anxiety at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Coloring pages, colored pencils, coffee and cookies will be provided.

• QUINTET: The Wittenberg Woodwind Quintet will offer a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. This group is comprised of five members of Wittenberg University’s music department faculty. All five members are also key musicians in the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Lori Akins , flute; Lisa Grove, oboe; Richard York, clarinet; Joseph Hesseman, bassoon and Colvin Bear, french horn. Members of this group have performed with Columbus Symphony, Ohio Valley Symphony, Canton Symphony, Lima Symphony, Dayton Philharmonic, Cleveland Pops, and Dayton Bach Society as well as many others.

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• DINE TO DONATE: Visit the Waffle House, located on Archer Drive in Troy, from 2-9 p.m. for a Dine to Donate to benefit wildlife ambassadors at Brukner Nature Center. No need to bring a flier, just say that you’re eating for BNC and Waffle House will donate a percentage of your bill to support the cause.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing are welcome and visitors are always welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed up with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome Miami County Sheriff’s Oddice Deputy Mirando. He will speak on the Citizens Police Academy and electronic crime. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will hold a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 South Walnut St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World – Be The Good” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• LIBRARY TURNS 60: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, would like you to join them for a celebration from 5-7 p.m. as they commemorate 60 years of service to the community and recognize volunteers by showing their appreciation for all they do at the library. This celebration is open to all ages and refreshments will be provided.

• SLIDERS: Sliders, two with chips for $2, will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be open from 5-6:15 p.m. in the activity center in Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The suggested donation is $7 for adults and $3 for a child’s smaller portion. Carry-outs and delivery are available by calling the church office at (937) 698-4011.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11: a.m. on Thursdays for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the McKaig and Race Park for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled through April. No registration is necessary.

• HEALTH TREKKERS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Health Trekkers program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Take a hike for health and join park district health and wellness specialist, registered nurse Marion for this weekly low impact walk held each Thursday morning. Relevant topics such as heart health, diet and nutrition, diabetes prevention, stress relief and many others will be discussed during this walking series. Remember to wear weather appropriate gear and walking shoes for comfort. Registration not required but highly recommended. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will a trustees meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be Storm Creek Music.

• PRESENTATION: Premier Health/UVMC will host a free presentation as part of its “Women, Wisdom and Wellness” speaker series from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. This seminar will discuss “Headaches and Hormones – Connecting the Dots.” Featured panelists will be Katherine Bachman, M.D., Upper Valley Women’s Center; Elizabeth Marriott, M.D., Clinical Neuroscience Institute; and Diane Birchfield, Clinical Nutritionist, UVMC. Local radio personality Kim Faris, host of Dayton’s Hot Country B945, will be special emcee. The evening will begin with registration at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and panel discussion at 6 p.m.

• POETRY EVENT: Edison State Community College students, Ali and Claire Borgerding of Minster and Marie Ewing of Troy are hosting the national poetry event, Poem In Your Pocket Day at noon in Room 456 on the Piqua campus. The event is a special occasion to approach, share, and recite all kinds of poetry. This free event is open to the community and attendees are encouraged to bring a poem to share with the group. Guest speakers of the event will include Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson and professors Marva Archibald, Vivian Blevins, Tom Looker, Melinda Spivey, Dustin Wenrich and Debra Williamson. For more information, contact Blevins at 778-3815 or [email protected]

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Join the Women of Westminster in celebrating the 45th anniversary of their annual salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, at a cost of $8. They will offer their signature hot chicken salad along with an array of vegetable and fruit salads, and to add to your luncheon enjoyment, music will be provided by 2-4-U. Proceeds from the luncheon support local missions and projects. The luncheon is in the lower dining room and an elevator is available.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John – Piqua will hold a community blood drive 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 South Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World – Be The Good” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered by the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• LIP SYNC: A lip sync fundraiser will be from 5-9 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, Troy, to benefit SafeHaven Mental Health Support Center. Voters can donate to pick their favorite lip sync contestant. A raffle of many donated also will be held. The restaurant will donate 10 percent of sales to the organization during this time.

• DINNER: A Legionairre dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Friday

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs, when available, for $10.

• SHOWCASE CINEMA: Catch a movie on the big screen at the Milton-Union Public Library at 3 p.m. Movies will be G or PG rated and appropriate for the whole family. Light refreshments will also be provided.

• COMPUTER Q&A: Local experts will be offering 30-minute help sessions from 9:30 a.m. to noon for those who need help with their computers. These one-on-one sessions can cover either software or hardware questions. Bring your own laptop if you can, but library laptops will be available if you are not able to bring your own. Sign up is required, so call the library at (937) 698-5515 or ask at the front desk. For more information about this or other programs, call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org. The library is also in need of bubble wrap and padded envelopes for shipping purposes. Milton-Union Public Library is located at 560 S. Main St., West Milton and is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• PIZZA: Pizza night will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• LUNCH ON THE LAWN: The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association invites you to have lunch on the lawn of the Miami County Courthouse, Troy, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sirloin sandwich lunches are $6, ribeye sandwich lunches are $8. Lunches include sandwich, chips, cookie, soda or bottled water.

• RIBS: Baby back ribs, two sides, salad and dessert will be served by the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Riders. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• GARAGE SALE: First Lutheran Church, State Rout 41 and Washington Road, Troy, will have a garage sale from 9 a.m. to noon. Lots of miscellaneous items.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The New Wise Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Bethany Center, corner of South and Roosevelt streets, Piqua (enter in the back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

April 29

• ART COMPETITION: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will open “An Artist Discovery: The Congressional Art Competition,” with a reception from 10 a.m. to noon. This prestigious competition and ceremony is for talented high school art students from Ohio’s 8th Congressional District. Winners will be recognized at an awards reception on Saturday, April 29th. The grand prizewinner will be invited to attend the national awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. Winning artwork will be displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit will continue through May 7.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SPAGHETTI: A spaghetti and meatball dinner will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• CANDY LAND JAM: StoryPoint Troy will offer its annual Candy Land Jam event to the public from 1-3 p.m. at 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. The event will include cakes, cookies, candies and more created by the chef, face painting and balloon artists. The event is free of charge. Call (855) 40-STORY to make a reservation.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• GARAGE SALE: First Lutheran Church, State Rout 41 and Washington Road, Troy, will have a garage sale from 9 a.m. to noon. Lots of miscellaneous items.

April 30

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered at 8:30 a.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. A full breakfast, made to order, for $7; children under 10 eat for $3.

