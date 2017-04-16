Miami County’s Most Wanted

Shandon Morris
Last known address: Middletown
Date of birth: 6/25/87
Height: 5’4”
Weight: 168
Eyes: Green
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Theft, identity fraud and misuse of a credit card
Tywone Myers
Last known address: Dayton
Date of birth: 8/24/81
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 180
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Theft
Curtis Newson
Last known address: Columbus
Date of birth: 11/21/76
Height: 6’
Weight: 278
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Theft and six bad check charges
Amber Sweitzer
Last known address: Dayton
Date of birth: 9/23/75
Height: 5’5”
Weight: 170
Eyes: Grey
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Trafficking drugs
Victor Trevino
Last known address: Piqua
Date of birth: 2/15/88
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 155
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Theft
Wanted for: Interfering with custody
• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at-large as of Friday.
• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the sheriff’s office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips
• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.