Community Calendar

Today

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• SOUPER-WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at 7 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PORK CHOPS: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586 Tipp City, will be serving grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert for $8 starting at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: A smoked pork chop dinner will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• COLLECTIBLES SHOW: A Sports Card and Collectibles Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua.

Saturday

• SIGN UPS: Troy Junior Baseball sign ups will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at ITW/Hobart Corporation, 701 Ridge Ave., Troy. Children ages 5-15 as of May 1, 2017, are eligible to participate. Further more information, visit www.troyjuniorbaseball.com.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 beginning at 5 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• PORK CHOPS: The Covington VFW will offer a broasted pork chop dinner from 5-8 p.m. Meals with one 1-inch pork chop will be $10, two for $12. Pre-sale tickets are one sale. Trivia will follow.

• BIRD COUNT: Want to help with wildlife research by watching out the window? Come learn how from 2-3 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. BNC staff will present how to participate in Great Backyard Bird Count and easily report data. Then, participants will head up to the vista for practice point counts and bird identification. The cost of this program is general admission for non-members, and free to BNC members.

• PANCAKES: A pancake breakfast will be offered at the Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City is helping boost the blood supply during the heart of winter with a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon. Due to a scheduling conflict the Feb. 11 blood drive will move from the South Campus Chapel to The Avenue classroom on the main campus, 6759 S. County Road 25-A. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will eat out at Hickory River at 4:30 p.m. A Euchre party will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the center.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a Valentine’s Day pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Donations will be accepted for the benefit of the Organ Repair Fund. The menu will includes pancakes — all you can eat, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea or milk. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

• AWARDS TEA: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet for its annual Youth Awards Tea for history essay winners, Good Citizens and scholarship recipient for the Dorothy Walker Beach Scholarship. The program will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Guests are welcome as well as family members and teachers of the award winners and participants.

• COLLECTIBLES SHOW: A Sports Card and Collectibles Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. Ohio State football players Dontre Wilson, Joe Burger and Craig Fada will sign autogaphs from 2-4 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 8 p.m. to close at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• PIANO FORUM: Area piano teachers are invited to learn about educational and performance opportunities for themselves and their students at 2:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Speakers from Ohio Music Teachers Association, Ohio Music Educators Association, Junior and Senior divisions of the Ohio Federation of Music Clubs, National Guild of Piano Teachers, Dayton Music Club, Troy Music Club and Musicians Club of Troy will highlight benefits of their organization. Contact coordinator Phyllis Warner at 667-1249 or warnerp@cds.com so enough packets can be prepared for the event.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• COLLECTIBLES SHOW: A Sports Card and Collectibles Show will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. Ohio State football players Joe Burger and Craig Fada will sign autogaphs from 2-4 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will be offering breakfast from 8-11 a.m. for $7. The menu includes eggs your way, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices.

• BREAKFAST: The Elks bowlers will be having an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at 17 W. Franklin St., Troy. The menu includes eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice for $8.

Monday

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FAMILY FUN: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Family Fun Night, “Have a Heart!” This valentine inspired program will feature games, refreshments and the opportunity to make a heart-shaped pillow to take home. For reservations, call 339-0502, Ext. 133, to register for this fun event for the whole family.

• DEMOCRATS TO MEET: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The theme for the evening’s meeting is “A Conversation with Blue Hearts.” A round table discussion, centered on current events, will be lead by Pru Schaefer. Guests are welcome.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3998 will help boost the winter blood supply with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SALAD AND POTATOES: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a salad bar for $3.50 or a potato bar for $3.50. Both are available for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at LaPiazza.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. the 2nd and 4th Mondays at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• The Police and Fire Committee of Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the council meeting.

• Laura Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Municipal building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• ADVISORY BOARD: Teens looking for a volunteer opportunity can join others the Troy-Miami County Library’s Teen Advisory Board. The board meets once a month at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy library; TAB members assist with library projects, children’s programs, and can earn community service hours for attending meetings and assisting with library events. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 121.

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• EXHIBIT OPENS: The “Young Masters” exhibit, which showcases nearly 300 selected works completed by Troy students from kindergarten through 12th grade, will open at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. All artwork being displayed was completed during this school year and includes drawing, painting, printmaking, collage, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. Participating schools are Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools, and St. Patrick Elementary School. The exhibit will continue through April 2.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is on a first-come, first-served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• VALENTINE’S CRAFT: Make a craft this Valentine’s Day, at 6 p.m. at Milton-Union Public Library. The craft will be the Ohio HOME sign. If you love your state, show that love to those who enter your home. We’ll stain or paint a wooden board and attach the letters H, M, and E with the shape of our state as the O. Sign up at (937) 698-5515 or www.mupubliclibrary.org.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing are welcome and visitors are always welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous otline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Wednesday

• STORY TIME: You and your child are invited to join us for story time at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy a variety of stories, rhymes, music, movement and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• WINE AND PAINT: A Purrs & Palettes wine and paint event will be offered from 6:30-10 p.m. at the American Legion, 301 W. Water St., Piqua. Participants will create their own cat painting under the guidance of Ostrich and Frog of Covington and the fee is $40. Advanced tickets can be purchased at purrsinpiqua.com, by email at purrsinpiqua@yahoo.com or by mailing payment to Purrs in Piqua, P.O. Box 221 Piqua, OH 45356. There will be a raffle basket and wine available for an additional donation.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 339-4214. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your home schooled student afternoon of discovery from 2-4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these innovative programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Deadline for registration is the Monday prior to each program. Topic for February is “Chips, Growls, Quacks, and Howls!”

• KIWANIS CLUB: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host Tom Nichols, director of Media Relations and Broadcasting for the Dayton Dragons, professional baseball team for an update on the upcoming season. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• COLORING FOR ADULTS: Adults (ages 16 and up) can meet to color at the Milton-Union Public Library. Enjoy a cup of coffee, cocoa, or tea while coloring your cares away. All drinks will need to be in a carrier with a lid. Beverages, coloring pages, markers, and pens will be provided.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will help boost the winter blood supply by sponsoring a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall, 108 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• WOMEN’S CONNECTION: The meeting of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection will be held at the Troy Country Club. The theme for the luncheon is “Ladder To Success” and the feature will be a mini concert by Windy Garber of Troy. Doug Dixon of Powell will speak on “Searching for Significance.” Lunch is $17 inclusive and reservations can be made by calling Nancy at 339-7859 or Joan at 335-3001. A complimentary nursery is provided by calling Diana Hutsell at 667-2376 and is located at the Nazarene Church located on State Route 55.

• SLIDERS: John’s sliders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Toppings and chips with two sliders for $2 starting at 6 p.m.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash nd Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous otline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. in the Covington Middle School for a regular board meeting.

Thursday

• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.. Children in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities, and crafts. An after school snack will be provided at each meeting. An additional session is scheduled for March 2. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 23 and March 2. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit website at www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• COLOR ME CRAZY: Kids grades K-6 are invited to show off their art skills at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Art supplies will be provided for this event. Hot chocolate will also be served.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Blood pressure checks will be offered prior at 11 a.m.

• ART WORKSHOP: Join staff as they explore messy art with music at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. Motivate your child’s imagination and self-expression with this fun workshop. This program is for ages 3 to school age and will be limited to 15 children, registration is required at 676-2731.

• LECTURE SERIES: Richard Borgerding will give a lecture entitled “Deployments to Antarctica,” at 7 p.m. at the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S County Road 25-A, Troy. Borgerding served in Antarctica from 1990-1994 where he completed three summer deployments and three winter flyins. In this presentation, he will talk about his time on the ice. You will see the clothes he wore and the pictures he took. Parking and admission are free and open to the public. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board meeting will be at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.

• SLOPPY JOES: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will serve sloppy joes with chips for $4. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Enjoy Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basemeny of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Feb. 17

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• BIRD COUNT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Great Backyard Bird Count Walk from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve Rangeline, 7790 N. Rangeline Road, entrance in Covington. Join park district naturalist Wil o the Wisp for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count. This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC, visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• COMPUTER Q & A: Get computer help from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6:30-8 p.m. Local experts will be offering 30-minute help sessions for those who need help with their computers at the Milton-Union Public Library. These one-on-one sessions can cover either software or hardware questions. Bring your own laptop if you can, but library laptops will be available if you are not able to bring your own. Sign up is required at (937) 698-5515 or ask at the front desk.

• BAKED STEAK: Baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad and dessert will be served for $8 at the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Trivia will follow at 6:30.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The New Wise Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Bethany Center, corner of South and Roosevelt streets, Piqua (enter in the back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Feb. 18

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• BIRD COUNT: The Miami County Park district will hold the Great Backyard Bird Count Walk on February 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count. This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC, visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

• TEEN ANIME: Teens 18 and under are invited to watch and share their favorite anime from 1-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. There are snacks and games available as well.

• SOUP AND SANDWICH: A soup and sandwich supper will be offered from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. The Relay for Life team will be serving homemade soups, which include chili, vegetable beef and chicken and noodle. Hot dogs, peanut butter sandwiches, brownies, Rice Krispie treats and beverages. The cost is only $6 for adults, $2 for children 5-10 years old, and FREE for children 4 and under. Carry outs will be available also will be offered. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible. All proceeds will go to Relay for Life.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7 p.m. to close at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Feb. 19

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Valentine Dog Lovers” social where dogs and their owners spend a day celebrating love. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy the camaraderie in the center’s third story window on wildlife. All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

• PYBSA SIGN UPS: Piqua Youth Baseball and Softball Association sign ups will be from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall near JCPenney. Sign ups are for children in T-Ball to Majors (CCC). Fees range from $45-75. Other sign up dates will be noon to 4 p.m. March 4 and 1-4 p.m. March 5.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will be offering breakfast from 8-11 a.m. for $7. The menu includes eggs your way, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices.

Feb. 20

• MOVIE MATINEE: Join staff for a matinee movie showing “Trolls” at 1 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill; the movie is rated PG and runs for 1 hour and 33 minutes. Popcorn is provided, bring your pillow and blanket. For more information, call (937) 676-2731.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• BRATS: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and choose between a brat or a polish sausage sandwich with fries beginning at 6 p.m. for $5.