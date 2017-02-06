Community Calendar

Today

• MOVE & GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to “Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. An additional “Move and Groove” session is scheduled for Feb. 20.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BOLOGNA: Enjoy a fried bologna sandwich with fries or chips for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 members will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at LaPiazza.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. the 2nd and 4th Mondays at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m.cat the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in Council Chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meetcat 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meetcat 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Potsdam Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

Tuesday

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 1-6 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 448-2612. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is on a first-come, first-served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Library for coffee and coloring. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee while coloring away the day’s anxiety at 1 p.m. The coloring pages, colored pencils and coffee will be provided.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing are welcome and visitors are always welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous otline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Wednesday

• STORY TIME: You and your child are invited to join us for story time at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy a variety of stories, rhymes, music, movement and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• MEETING: The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. in the Concord Township Building.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TREE BOARD: The Tipp City Tree Advisory Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. in the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Applications for curb lawn tree removals and plantings will be considered during this meeting. Applications may be obtained at the Service/Planning window in the Government Center and must be returned by noon Feb. 1.

• SLIDERS: Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will have happy hour from 4-7 p.m. and sliders will be offered at 6 p.m. for two for $2, served with chips.

• KIWANIS CLUB: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. Anyone with an interest in joining Kiwanis is welcome. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• COLORING FOR ADULTS: Adults (ages 16 and up) can meet to color at the Milton-Union Public Library. Enjoy a cup of coffee, cocoa, or tea while coloring your cares away. All drinks will need to be in a carrier with a lid. Beverages, coloring pages, markers, and pens will be provided.

• PORK LOIN: The Tipp City Senior Citizens will have a pork loin dinner at 5 p.m. at the Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City.

• CANCER COMPANIONS: Knitting for Cancer Companion will meet from 2-4 p.m. at the Lion & Lamb Knit Shop, 6 E. Main St., Troy. Participants will be knitting hats or lap covers. Bring your yarn, needles and patterns. Some patterns are available. For more information, call 339-3133.

• ALUMNI LUNCH: The Staunton School Alumni will be meeting at 11:30 am. at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy. All graduates and any attendees of the school. are also welcome. For questions, call Shirley at (937) 335-2859.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash nd Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous otline is (937) 622-1294.

Thursday

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 16 and 23, and March 2. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit website at www.tmcpl.org.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: Learn to protect yourself from identity theft during a Lunch and Learn program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tipp City Church of the Nazarene, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City, sponsored by StoryPoint of Troy. The guest presenter will be Azure’D Metoyer from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Make a reservation to Kristy Osting at (937) 541-5182.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• HOT DOGS: Hot dogs and toppings, with chips or french fries for $5 will be offered by the American Legion Post 586 Auxiliary unit. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Bradford High School community is helping boost the blood supply during the heart of winter with a blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. Community Blood Center is offering the “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors Board will have a trustees meeting at 10 a.m. Members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Robert Lloyd will provide information on veterans benefits.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basemeny of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Friday

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• SOUPER-WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at 7 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PORK CHOPS: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586 Tipp City, will be serving grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert for $8 starting at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: A smoked pork chop dinner will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The New Wise Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Bethany Center, corner of South and Roosevelt streets, Piqua (enter in the back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Feb. 11

• SIGN UPS: Troy Junior Baseball sign ups will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at ITW/Hobart Corporation, 701 Ridge Ave., Troy. Children ages 5-15 as of May 1, 2017, are eligible to participate. Further more information, visit www.troyjuniorbaseball.com.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 beginning at 5 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• PORK CHOPS: The Covington VFW will offer a broasted pork chop dinner from 5-8 p.m. Meals with one 1-inch pork chop will be $10, two for $12. Pre-sale tickets are one sale. Trivia will follow.

• BIRD COUNT: Want to help with wildlife research by watching out the window? Come learn how from 2-3 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. BNC staff will present how to participate in Great Backyard Bird Count and easily report data. Then, participants will head up to the vista for practice point counts and bird identification. The cost of this program is general admission for non-members, and free to BNC members.

• PANCAKES: A pancake breakfast will be offered at the Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City is helping boost the blood supply during the heart of winter with a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon. Due to a scheduling conflict the Feb. 11 blood drive will move from the South Campus Chapel to The Avenue classroom on the main campus, 6759 S. County Road 25-A. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will eat out at Hickory River at 4:30 p.m. A Euchre party will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the center.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a Valentine’s Day pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Donations will be accepted for the benefit of the Organ Repair Fund. The menu will includes pancakes — all you can eat, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea or milk. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

• AWARDS TEA: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet for its annual Youth Awards Tea for history essay winners, Good Citizens and scholarship recipient for the Dorothy Walker Beach Scholarship. The program will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Guests are welcome as well as family members and teachers of the award winners and participants.

Feb. 12

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• PIANO FORUM: Area piano teachers are invited to learn about educational and performance opportunities for themselves and their students at 2:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Speakers from Ohio Music Teachers Association, Ohio Music Educators Association, Junior and Senior divisions of the Ohio Federation of Music Clubs, National Guild of Piano Teachers, Dayton Music Club, Troy Music Club and Musicians Club of Troy will highlight benefits of their organization. Contact coordinator Phyllis Warner at 667-1249 or warnerp@cds.com so enough packets can be prepared for the event.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

Feb. 13

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FAMILY FUN: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Family Fun Night, “Have a Heart!” This valentine inspired program will feature games, refreshments and the opportunity to make a heart-shaped pillow to take home. For reservations, call 339-0502, Ext. 133, to register for this fun event for the whole family.

• DEMOCRATS TO MEET: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The theme for the evening’s meeting is “A Conversation with Blue Hearts.” A round table discussion, centered on current events, will be lead by Pru Schaefer. Guests are welcome.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3998 will help boost the winter blood supply with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.