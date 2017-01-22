Editorial roundup

The (Canton) Repository, Jan. 16

On Jan. 16, we celebrate the life of a man, a preacher, an activist and the greatest civil rights leader of our time.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is both a time of service and a time to pay tribute. It also offers an opportunity to examine ourselves, individually and collectively as a nation.

What do we see when we look in the mirror?

Staring back at us might be the face of a country mired in tremendous political, social, cultural and economic upheaval. We might see a country where the playing field is not yet equal for all. We might see a country that, despite being founded on religious liberty, has seen a major uptick in hate crimes against religious groups over the past year. We also might see a country in which fear, mistrust and anger still divide law enforcement and minority communities.

After one of the most bitter presidential elections in this nation’s history, it is imperative we find common ground. As outgoing President Barack Obama said during his farewell speech last week, “… laws alone won’t be enough. Hearts must change.”

Indeed, we can work to end discrimination and inequality, but we are also obliged to see the world through one another’s eyes, to echo the president. We must embrace diversity and inclusiveness…

The Blade, Jan. 15

Things are coming together for Toledo right now. The downtown, thanks to ProMedica and the 22nd Century Committee, is taking off. The news that Fiat Chrysler is expanding its presence here and will be investing millions in new capacity is like manna from heaven.

America needs manufacturing. Americans need to make things. It’s in our DNA.

But we also need a balanced economy. And that means we must invest in the new economy of cities as well as the manufacturing sector. That, in turn, means “eds and meds”— higher education and specialized research hospitals.

The middle class in America depends on manufacturing. And we must have it in our country— Ford, GM, Apple, Carrier, Toyota, Whirlpool.

But cities also need economic diversity. The so called “legacy cities” that spearheaded the nation’s industrial boom must lead the next century in higher education and medicine.

On the op-?ed page today, Brian O’Neill of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette makes the case that Pittsburgh has soared because it has two great universities— the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon. Pitt, of course, also has an internationally recognized medical school and hospital. Jonas Salk taught at Pitt when he developed the polio vaccine, and Pitt has only gotten bigger and better in medicine since…

