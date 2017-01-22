Community Calendar

Today

• PRAYER VIGIL: A prayer vigil marking the anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade decision to legalize abortions will be at 2 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Tracks in the Snow” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, learn about how to track animals and what to look for in the snow. The animals and track trail will be in place to help participants practice tracking. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will serve breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer breakfast from 8-11 a.m. for $7. Choose from eggs prepared your way, bacon, sausage, toast, biscuits, sausage gravy pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit juices and coffee.

Monday

• MOVE & GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to ”Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. Additional “Move and Groove” sessions are scheduled Feb. 6 and 20.

• REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Today is the registration deadline for a free Lunch and Learn presentation, “Shop Smart: Know Your Rights,” that will be held Jan. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 409 E. Main St., Troy, in the church under croft, off of the Crawford Street ramp door. The guest speaker will be Ryan Lippe from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The event is sponsored by St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and StoryPoint of Troy. To register, call Kristy Osting at (937) 541-5182.

• LIFE INSURANCE: The Piqua Public Library will host a class on demystifying life insurance poliies at 6 p.m. in the Louis Program room. Scottie Moore, a representative of Farmers Insurance, will share his knowledge. Participants are encourged to bring pen and paper.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: Join staff for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. W. Main St., Troy, at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “The Kitchen House” by Kathleen Grissom for the month of January. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 120, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TRIVIA: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and show how smart your team during trivia starting at 6:30 p.m. Tenderloin sandwiches will be offered at 6 p.m. for $5.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at LaPiazza.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. the 2nd and 4th Mondays at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• MEETING: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 invites its members and those interested in joining to come to their monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing are welcome and visitors are always welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• DINE TO DONATE: Chipotle, 1934 W. Main St., Troy, will donate 50 percent of customers’ bills to Brukner Nature Center from 5-8 p.m. Bring in a flier, located at www.bruknernaturecenter.com, then click on “Dine to Donate”), or show the flier from your smartphone or tell the cashier you’re supporting Brukner Nature Center.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Scott Myers, executive director of the Miami County Park District, will speak on the park district celebrating 50 years. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS: Brock Health from Gauntlet Development will be speaking about how his business assists local veterans at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• DOCUMENTARY: St. John’s UCC Economic Justice Team will host a showing of the documentary “Fix It,” from 6:30–8 p.m. at 130 S. Walnut St. “Fix It” explores the healthcare crisis that continues in our country despite the Affordable Care Act and threats of its repeal. The hour-long documentary also offers a solution to the crisis. A panel discussion and Q & A follow the showing. Panelists include Bill Davis of Dayton, a member of Single Payer Action Network Ohio; Dr. Matthew Noordsij-Jones, a Dayton primary care physician and regional coordinator for SPAN Ohio; and Dr. Katherine Lambes, a Dayton primary care physician and longtime healthcare advocate. The event is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Deb Hogshead at (937) 332-0443 or [email protected]

• STORY TIME: You and your child are invited to join us for story time at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy a variety of stories, rhymes, music, movement and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• SLIDERS: John’s sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for two for $2 serving starting at 6 p.m.

• RESERVATIONS: Reservations are due for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees lunch that will be at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. For a reservation, call Beth at 335-2771. The speaker will be Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons. This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

Thursday

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, and March 2. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit website at www.tmcpl.org.

• LECTURE SERIES: Dr. Robert Bateman, Lt. Col. Ret. USAF will give a lecture entitled “Survival from Ejections at 7 p.m. in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. The West Point graduate and former USAF pilot had to parachute from a disabled aircraft twice. Both ejections were over water and he will be discussing these experiences. Parking and admission are free and open to the public. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• TACO SALAD: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will serve taco salad for $5. Come and enjoy the salad starting at 6 p.m. and stay to play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• TRAVELOGUE: Join staff for a family friendly “trip” to Hawaii during an immersive travelogue program offered at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 6:30 p.m. Bring the whole family, you will be able to see, hear and taste just a little bit of the Hawaiian Islands. For more information call the Pleasant Hill Library at (937) 676-2731.

• CLASS LUNCH: Members of the Piqua Central High School class of 1953 will meet for lunch at noon at China East, 1239 E. Ash St., Piqua. Spouses and friends are welcome to attend.

Friday

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs when available for $10.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will serve pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• CUB SCOUT OVERNIGHTER: Join other packs from the area for an overnight adventure from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. Overnighters focus on the opportunities Brukner Nature Center has to offer. Participants will meet BNC’s wildlife ambassadors and discover their unique adaptations. This program is $25 per scout and $20 per leader, and is filled with nature games and lessons, as well as a late night snack, night hike, cool craft and continental breakfast. “Camp out” in the comfort of the Heidelberg Auditorium and create lasting memories during this overnight adventure.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 28

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5 -8 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a stuffed pork chop dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• CHILI COOK-OFF: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer a chili cook-off and bingo. Dinner, for $6, will include soup, sandwich, dessert and drink. Potato soup also will be available. Participants will vote on the best chili and a prize will be awarded. Bingo will be 20 games. For more information, call (937) 368-3700.

• BREAKFAST: The Dick Sword Memorial Pancake & Sausage Breakfast, sponsored by the Greene Street United Methodist Men, will be offered from 7-11:30 a.m. at Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. The cost is adults $6.50, children (ages 5-10) $2.50 children under 5 eat free. For more information, call 773-5313.

• SIGN UPS: Troy Junior Baseball sign ups will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at ITW/Hobart Corporation, 701 Ridge Ave., Troy. Children ages 5-15 as of May 1, 2017, are eligible to participate. Sign ups will be held again Feb. 11 at the same times and place. Further more information, visit www.troyjuniorbaseball.com.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 7 p.m. to closing.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering their first tenderloin dinner of the year at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 5 p.m. until they are sold out. Future tenderloin dinners will be Feb. 25 and March 25. Dinners will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow us on Facebook.

Jan. 29

• BASKET BINGO: The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will sponsor Basket Bingo at 2 p.m. in the Miami East High School cafeteria. Enter through the east door of the high school (door No. 14). Doors will open at 1 p.m. Longaberger baskets will be the prize for the 20 games, with the grand prize being a special basket feature. Tickets are $20 for the 20 games and a raffle entry. There will also be raffles, extra games, and concessions sales offered. All winning tie-breaking cards win a consolation prize of a Longaberger product. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter at (937) 335-7070 ext. 3212 or by purchasing them at the door. All funds raised will be donated to the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586 will serve breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Choose from eggs your way, bacon, sausage, toast, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices for $7. Coffee is also available.

• ITALIAN DINNER: St. Teresa church in Covington is sponsoring an authentic Italian Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 4-6 p.m. The menu includes meatballs and spaghetti, stuffed shells, salad with Italian dressing, bread and dessert. The cost is $6.00 and coffee will be provided. Drinks are extra. This delicious cuisine is being prepared by Carolyn Magoteaux, a renowned Italian cook. The dinner will be held at the church, 6925 W. US. Rt. 36, Covington.

• LUNCH WITH GOD: St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua, will be serving Lunch with God from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Lunch is free and open to everyone .

Jan. 30

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, at 6 p.m. for Family Movie Night, showing “The Secret Life of Pets.” The movie is rated PG and runs for 90 minutes. Popcorn will be provided. Call 339-0502, Ext. 121, to register. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

• PIZZA LOIN: The American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City, will offer pizza loin (tenderloin with pizza sauce and cheese) sandwiches for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 31

• HARPSICHORD CONCERT: David Crean will perform a free harpsichord concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Crean is the adjunct instructor of Music Appreciation, the University Organist and director of Chapel Choir at Wittenberg. The harpsichord he will be playing was built by Troy High School music students in 1968 from a kit.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.