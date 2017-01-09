Community Calendar

Today

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a potato bar for $3.50 or a salad bar for $3.50, with many toppings. Both are available for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LIFETREE CAFE: Identifying and applying unique gifts and abilities will be discussed at Lifetree Café at 7 p.m. The program, titled “Be Yourself … Everyone Else Is Taken,” features a filmed interview with Dan Meyer, a professional sword swallower who holds multiple Guinness World Records. During the program, participants will have the opportunity to discuss the unique gifts and abilities they possess and how they can use them for good. Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located inside St John’s United Church of Christ 130 S. Walnut St., Troy. Use the Canal Street door for entrance to the café or the Walnut Street ramp for the handicapped entrance. For more information, call Pat Robinson at (937) 405-7375 or [email protected]

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at LaPiazza.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, is open from 3-7 p.m.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center.

• The Police and Fire Committee of Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the council meeting.

• Laura Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Municipal building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

• The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

Tuesday

• ADVISORY BOARD: Teens looking for a volunteer opportunity can join others the Troy-Miami County Library’s Teen Advisory Board. The board meets once a month at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy library; TAB members assist with library projects, children’s programs, and can earn community service hours for attending meetings and assisting with library events. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 121.

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee while coloring away the day’s anxiety at 1 p.m.. The coloring pages, colored pencils, and coffee will be provided. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• MITIGATION MEETING: A mitigation planning meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. at the 911 Communications Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing are welcome and visitors are always welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• CANCER COMPANIONS: Cancer Companion knitters will meet at 2 p.m. at the Lion & Lamb Knit Shop, 6 E. Main St., Troy, to knit items for cancer victims. Members knit hats, lap covers, knockers, etc. Bring your needles and yarn and patterns; some patterns are available.For more information, call (937) 339-3133.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Lynne Gump, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Northern Miami Valley, will speak. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• SLIDERS: Come in and enjoy John’s sliders at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips are $2 with serving beginning at 6 p.m.

• BOE MEETING: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. in Room 404, to consider the matter of organization and other business which may be necessary to transact. The organizational meeting will be followed by the regular monthly meeting.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• CLASS MEETING: The Troy High School class of 1967 is having its first reunion planning meeting at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Classmates are invited to attend.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

Thursday

• CABBAGE ROLLS: The American Legion Post 43 will be serving its famous Hungarian cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert from 5-7:30 p.m. for $9.

• LEPC MEETING: The first quarterly LEPC meeting of 2017 will be at 4 p.m. in the basement of the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• HAMBURGERS: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will offer hamburgers with toppings and fries or chips for $5 beginning at 6 p.m. Euchre is $5 and starts at 7 p.m.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Civic agendas

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Friday

• ENCHILADA DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a large enchilada with rice for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• DULCIMER CONCERT: The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton will present Dana and Hank Gruber, dulcimer and guitar for a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The two are the featured artists for the 2017 event. Since 1997 they have been performing a guitar/dulcimer blend of contemporary, traditional, classical and original music. Learn more about the related MDSD dulcimer workshop at: www.daytondulcimers.com.

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at 7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HAM: The Tipp City Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 586, will be serving ham, scalloped potatoes green beans and dessert for $8, starting at 6 p.m.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing classes will begin from 7-:8:30 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. Classes will continue each Friday through Feb. 17 for $5 and will increase in difficulty each week. For more information, call (937) 368-3700.

Jan. 14

• INVITATIONAL: The 34th annual Piqua High School Show Choir Invitational, featuring more than a dozen show choirs, will be held in the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts, beginning at 9:30 a.m. An awards ceremony will take place at 5 p.m., and performances by the six finalists will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude with a final awards and 10 p.m. performance by Piqua’s The Company.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 beginning at 5 p.m.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will serve lasagna beginning at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Baptist Church of Troy is encouraging donors to “Rise, Shine & Give” at their community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gym, 53 S. Norwich Road. Community Blood Center is offering the “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7 p.m. to close at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• LUNCHEON: Reservations are due today for the January luncheon of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection to be held from noon to 1:45 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Troy Country Club. The theme is “Dreams Come True” and the feature will be Trojan Nutrition by Shawna Stephensan of Troy. Deb Wells of Mason will be the speaker. Lunch is $17 inclusive and reservations can be made by calling Pat at (937) 552-9827 or Joan at 335-3001. To request a complimentary nursery, call Diana at 667-2376.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at the Tipp ‘O the Town restaurant at 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 15

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• VIEW FROM VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life and join members of the BNC Bird Club as they learn to identify our feathered friends from 2-4. Come on out, enjoy the camaraderie in the third story window on wildlife. All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join park a district naturalist at the annual “Klondike Dog Olympics” where dogs and their owners spend a fun filled day in the snow. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will be serving breakfast to the public from 8-11 a.m. Choose from eggs your way, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices, for $7.

Jan. 16

• CELEBRATE MLK: Stop in the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning today through Jan, 22 to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of all people having the same rights and coming together as one, regardless of their differences. Look for book displays and activities in our Children’s Department. Give staff a “hand” in creating a mural to be displayed at the library throughout the month of February. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MEETING CHANGED: The regularly scheduled Monday meeting of the Monroe Township Trustees has moved to Tuesday, at 7 p.m. in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Come and enjoy a fried bologna sandwich with chips or fries for $5 starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• MOVE & GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to ”Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. Additional “Move and Groove” sessions are scheduled on Jan. 23 and Feb. 6 and 20.

For more information call 937-339-0502 ext. 123 or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

Jan. 17

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. Admission is $2 and gives you one number for bidding; more numbers are available for purchase. All proceeds go to the charity of the evening. Food will be offered for purchase from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church is encouraging donors to “Rise, Shine & Give” at its community blood drive from 3-7 p.m., 205 S. Walnut St. Community Blood Center is offering the “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Jan. 18

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Niki Watson, club adviser, will speak on the K-Kids from Washington Primary School. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your home schooled student afternoon of discovery from 2-4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and awesome lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration! The fee for these innovative programs is only $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Deadline for registration is the Monday prior to each program. Topic for January is “Remarkable Raptors!”

• SLIDERS: John’s sliders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Toppings and chips with two sliders for $2 starting at 6 p.m. The dart league starts at 7 p.m. and those interested can come sign up.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren is encouraging donors to “Rise, Shine & Give” at its community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 West Main St. Community Blood Center is offering the “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• STORY TIME: You and your child are invited to join us for story time at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy a variety of stories, rhymes, music, movement and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

Jan. 19

• SLOPPY JOES: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will serve sloppy joe’s with chips for $4, serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and enjoy euchre for $5 beginning at 7 p.m.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Blood pressure checks will be offered at 11 a.m.

• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.. Children in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities, and crafts. An after school snack will be provided at each meeting. Additional sessions are scheduled on Feb. 2 and 16, and March 2. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Jan. 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, and March 2. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit website at www.tmcpl.org.

Jan. 20

• SOUP: The Troy Fish & Game will serve potato soup beginning at 6 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 to enjoy a spaghetti and meatball dinner. The Auxiliary Unit will start serving at 6 p.m. for $8.