Community Calendar

Today

• EUCHRE: Come on in and play Euchre at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $5, starting at 7 p.m.

• FISH AND CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will begin the New Year by hosting a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the education wing, 1402 West High St. Community Blood Center is honoring donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor — A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired T-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be a speaker from Brukner Nature Center.

Friday

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• COUNTRY FRIED STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will serve country fried steak beginning at 6 p.m.

• ART SHOW: An opening reception for “stARTed in Troy: Artwork from Troy High School Alumni,” featuring homegrown professional artists will be offered from 5-6:45 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The exhibit will include works by Seth Van Kirk, Tim Bowers, Colleen McCulla, Chris Rank, Alex Klein, Dana Leonard, Gabbie Braun, Kris Meigs, as well as others in a variety of media.

• FILM: The Film Series at Hayner will continue at 7:30 p.m. with the “Dead Poets Society” (1989) starring Robin Williams. An English teacher inspires his students to look at poetry with a different perspective.

• HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Red Light Hike program at 7 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods and celebrate the night as you see how light effects your night vision. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected], going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Jan. 7

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be offered from 3-7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, to benefit Troy Post 43 baseball. Meals will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4.50 for children 13 and younger.

• KARAOKE: Come and enjoy the music with karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 7 p.m. to close.

• STEAK AND CHICKEN: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a steak and chicken dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• SHARE-A-MEAL: First United Church of Christ’s Share-A-Meal will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 120 S. Market St., Troy. This program provides warm nourishing meals to anyone wishing to participate, while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu this month includes ham, beans, cornbread, a dessert and beverages. Share-A-Meal is the first Saturday of every month. Use the Canal Street entrance where it is handicapped accessible.

Sunday

• FREE SKATING: January is National Skating Month and the Troy Skating Club is celebrating by hosting a free open skating event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends and enjoy some skating for a $1 skate rental. Door prizes will be awarded.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will serve breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The Riders will prepare eggs-your-way, bacon, sausage, toast, sausage gravy, biscuits, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fires, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices, for $7.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Elks bowlers will offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon sy 17 W. Franklin St. The menu will include eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, home fries, biscuits and gravy, toast, coffee and juice for $8.

Monday

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POTATOS AND SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a potato bar for $3.50 or a salad bar for $3.50, with many toppings. Both are available for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LIFETREE CAFE: Identifying and applying unique gifts and abilities will be discussed at Lifetree Café at 7 p.m. The program, titled “Be Yourself … Everyone Else Is Taken,” features a filmed interview with Dan Meyer, a professional sword swallower who holds multiple Guinness World Records. During the program, participants will have the opportunity to discuss the unique gifts and abilities they possess and how they can use them for good. Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located inside St John’s United Church of Christ 130 S. Walnut St., Troy. Use the Canal Street door for entrance to the café or the Walnut Street ramp for the handicapped entrance. For more information, call Pat Robinson at (937) 405-7375 or [email protected]

Tuesday

• ADVISORY BOARD: Teens looking for a volunteer opportunity can join others the Troy-Miami County Library’s Teen Advisory Board. The board meets once a month at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy library; TAB members assist with library projects, children’s programs, and can earn community service hours for attending meetings and assisting with library events. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 121.

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee while coloring away the day’s anxiety at 1 p.m.. The coloring pages, colored pencils, and coffee will be provided. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Wednesday

• CANCER COMPANIONS: Cancer Companion knitters will meet at 2 p.m. at the Lion & Lamb Knit Shop, 6 E. Main St., Troy, to knit items for cancer victims. Members knit hats, lap covers, knockers, etc. Bring your needles and yarn and patterns; some patterns are available.For more information, call (937) 339-3133.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Lynne Gump, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Northern Miami Valley, will speak. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• SLIDERS: Come in and enjoy John’s sliders at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips are $2 with serving beginning at 6 p.m.

• BOE MEETING: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. in Room 404, to consider the matter of organization and other business which may be necessary to transact. The organizational meeting will be followed by the regular monthly meeting.

Thursday

• LEPC MEETING: The first quarterly LEPC meeting of 2017 will be at 4 p.m. in the basement of the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• HAMBURGERS: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will offer hamburgers with toppings and fries or chips for $5 beginning at 6 p.m. Euchre is $5 and starts at 7 p.m.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Jan. 13

• ENCHILADA DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a large enchilada with rice for $7 from 5-7 p.m.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• DULCIMER CONCERT: The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton will present Dana and Hank Gruber, dulcimer and guitar for a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The two are the featured artists for the 2017 event. Since 1997 they have been performing a guitar/dulcimer blend of contemporary, traditional, classical and original music. Learn more about the related MDSD dulcimer workshop at: www.daytondulcimers.com.

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at 7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HAM: The Tipp City Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 586, will be serving ham, scalloped potatoes green beans and dessert for $8, starting at 6 p.m.

Jan. 14

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 beginning at 5 p.m.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will serve lasagna beginning at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Baptist Church of Troy is encouraging donors to “Rise, Shine & Give” at their community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gym, 53 S. Norwich Road. Community Blood Center is offering the “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offerd from 7 p.m. to close at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• LUNCHEON: Reservations are due today for the January luncheon of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection to be held from noon to 1:45 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Troy Country Club. The theme is “Dreams Come True” and the feature will be Trojan Nutrition by Shawna Stephensan of Troy. Deb Wells of Mason will be the speaker. Lunch is $17 inclusive and reservations can be made by calling Pat at (937) 552-9827 or Joan at 335-3001. To request a complimentary nursery, call Diana at 667-2376.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at the Tipp ‘O the Town restaurant at 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 15

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• VIEW FROM VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life and join members of the BNC Bird Club as they learn to identify our feathered friends from 2-4. Come on out, enjoy the camaraderie in the third story window on wildlife. All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join park a district naturalist at the annual “Klondike Dog Olympics” where dogs and their owners spend a fun filled day in the snow. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will be serving breakfast to the public from 8-11 a.m. Choose from eggs your way, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices, for $7.

Jan. 16

• CELEBRATE MLK: Stop in the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning today through Jan, 22 to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of all people having the same rights and coming together as one, regardless of their differences. Look for book displays and activities in our Children’s Department. Give staff a “hand” in creating a mural to be displayed at the library throughout the month of February. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MEETING CHANGED: The regularly scheduled Monday meeting of the Monroe Township Trustees has moved to Tuesday, at 7 p.m. in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Come and enjoy a fried bologna sandwich with chips or fries for $5 starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.