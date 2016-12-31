Community Calendar

Today

• PARTY: The Tipp City Seniors will have a New Year’s Eve part at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• PARTY: A New Year’s Eve party will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. That Band will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

• CLUB OPEN: The Troy Fish & Game will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Monday

• FRIED BOLOGNA: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will be offering good ole fried bologna sandwiches with chips or fries for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

• MEETING CHANGED: The regularly scheduled Monday meeting for the Monroe Township Trustees has been moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Monroe Township meeting room. The regularly scheduled meeting of Monday, Jan. 16, will be moved to Tuesday, Jan. 17, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well.

• LIFETREE CAFE: Identifying and applying unique gifts and abilities will be discussed at Lifetree Café at 7 p.m. in St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St Troy. The program, titled “Be Yourself … Everyone Else Is Taken,” features a filmed interview with Dan Meyer, a professional sword swallower who holds multiple Guinness World Records. During the program, participants will have the opportunity to discuss the unique gifts and abilities they possess and how they can use them for good. Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Use the Canal Street door for entrance to the café or the Walnut Street ramp for the handicapped entrance. For more information, contact Pat Robinson at (937) 405-7375 or [email protected]

Tuesday

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• FOA MEETING: The Families of Addicts organization will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at Grace Family Worship 725 Lincoln Avenue, Troy. The meeting will feature a testimonial from a young man who is a survivor of opiate addiction with questions and answers and open discussion to follow. For more information, email the director at [email protected] or call 937-307-5479 or visit https://facebook.com/FOAfamilies or www.FOAfamilies.org.

• EXPLORATION HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve Rangeline, 7790 N. Rangeline Road entrance in Covington. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing are welcome and visitors are always welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Wednesday

• COFFEE WITH VETERANS: Al Mulder, Vietnam era veteran, retired and living in Troy, will share his story during the monthly coffee with veterans at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 197 W. Main St., Troy. Elevator assistance is available to reach the museum on the second floor. For more information, call 332-8852.

• SLIDERS: John’s sliders with toppings and chips will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, two for $2, beginning at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Holly Trombley, owner of F45 Training will speak. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• EUCHRE: Come on in and play Euchre at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $5, starting at 7 p.m.

• FISH AND CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will begin the New Year by hosting a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the education wing, 1402 West High St. Community Blood Center is honoring donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor — A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired T-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Friday

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• COUNTRY FRIED STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will serve country fried steak beginning at 6 p.m.

• ART SHOW: An opening reception for “stARTed in Troy: Artwork from Troy High School Alumni,” featuring homegrown professional artists will be offered from 5-6:45 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The exhibit will include works by Seth Van Kirk, Tim Bowers, Colleen McCulla, Chris Rank, Alex Klein, Dana Leonard, Gabbie Braun, Kris Meigs, as well as others in a variety of media.

• FILM: The Film Series at Hayner will continue at 7:30 p.m. with the “Dead Poets Society” (1989) starring Robin Williams. An English teacher inspires his students to look at poetry with a different perspective.

• HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Red Light Hike program at 7 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods and celebrate the night as you see how light effects your night vision. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected], going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Jan. 7

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be offered from 3-7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, to benefit Troy Post 43 baseball. Meals will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4.50 for children 13 and younger.

• KARAOKE: Come and enjoy the music with karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 7 p.m. to close.

• STEAK AND CHICKEN: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a steak and chicken dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• SHARE-A-MEAL: First United Church of Christ’s Share-A-Meal will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 120 S. Market St., Troy. This program provides warm nourishing meals to anyone wishing to participate, while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu this month includes ham, beans, cornbread, a dessert and beverages. Share-A-Meal is the first Saturday of every month. Use the Canal Street entrance where it is handicapped accessible.

Jan. 8

• FREE SKATING: January is National Skating Month and the Troy Skating Club is celebrating by hosting a free open skating event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends and enjoy some skating for a $1 skate rental. Door prizes will be awarded.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will serve breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 9

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Jan. 10

• ADVISORY BOARD: Teens looking for a volunteer opportunity can join others the Troy-Miami County Library’s Teen Advisory Board. The board meets once a month at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy library; TAB members assist with library projects, children’s programs, and can earn community service hours for attending meetings and assisting with library events. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 121.

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee while coloring away the day’s anxiety at 1 p.m.. The coloring pages, colored pencils, and coffee will be provided. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

Jan. 11

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Lynne Gump, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Northern Miami Valley, will speak. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

Jan. 12

• LEPC MEETING: The first quarterly LEPC meeting of 2017 will be at 4 p.m. in the basement of the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

Jan. 13

• ENCHILADA DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a large enchilada with rice for $7 from 5-7 p.m.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• DULCIMER CONCERT: The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton will present Dana and Hank Gruber, dulcimer and guitar for a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The two are the featured artists for the 2017 event. Since 1997 they have been performing a guitar/dulcimer blend of contemporary, traditional, classical and original music. Learn more about the related MDSD dulcimer workshop at: www.daytondulcimers.com.

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at 7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Jan. 14

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 beginning at 5 p.m.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will serve lasagna beginning at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Baptist Church of Troy is encouraging donors to “Rise, Shine & Give” at their community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gym, 53 S. Norwich Road. Community Blood Center is offering the “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Jan. 15

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• VIEW FROM VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life and join members of the BNC Bird Club as they learn to identify our feathered friends from 2-4. Come on out, enjoy the camaraderie in the third story window on wildlife. All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join park a district naturalist at the annual “Klondike Dog Olympics” where dogs and their owners spend a fun filled day in the snow. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.