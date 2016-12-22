Community Calendar

• BAGGED LUNCH: St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., will be handing out bag lunches to take home from 11 a.m. to noon, as they will not be serving a meal.
• SERVICE SET: Zion Lutheran Church, located at Third and Main streets in Tipp City, will hold Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.
Monday
• TENDERLOINS: Texas-size tenderloin sandwiches with toppings and fries will be available to purchase for $5 starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion.
• STORY TIME: “Seashells” are the theme in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Storytime will begin at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for preschool children and their caretakers.
• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will end the year with a Christmas and New Year’s week blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 S. Walnut St. Community Blood Center is honoring holiday season blood donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor — A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired T-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.
• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer John’s sliders with toppings and chips, two for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.
• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be $10.
• PIZZA: Pizza night will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.
• SALISBURY STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and a vegetable beginning at 6 p.m. for $8.
Dec. 31
• PARTY: The Tipp City Seniors will have a New Year’s Eve part at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.
• PARTY: A New Year’s Eve party will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. That Band will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 1
• CLUB OPEN: The Troy Fish & Game will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
Jan. 2
• FRIED BOLOGNA: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will be offering good ole fried bologna sandwiches with chips or fries for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.
Jan. 3
• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.
• FOA MEETNG: The Families of Addicts organization will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at Grace Family Worship 725 Lincoln Avenue, Troy. The meeting will feature a testimonial from a young man who is a survivor of opiate addiction with questions and answers and open discussion to follow. For more information, email the director at [email protected] or call 937-307-5479 or visit https://facebook.com/FOAfamilies or www.FOAfamilies.org.
Jan. 4
• SLIDERS: John’s sliders with toppings and chips will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, two for $2, beginning at 6 p.m.
Jan. 5
• EUCHRE: Come on in and play Euchre at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $5, starting at 7 p.m.
• FISH AND CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m. for $8.
• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will begin the New Year by hosting a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the education wing, 1402 West High St. Community Blood Center is honoring donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor — A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired T-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.