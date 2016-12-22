Community Calendar

Today

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: A peppercorn pork chop dinner will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda in Tipp City will host Community Blood Center’s final community blood drive before Christmas from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 155 South Garber Drive. CBC is honoring holiday season blood donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor — A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired t-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• FISH: The American Legion Riders Post 586, Tipp City, will offer fish, fries, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• SERVICES SET: Zion Lutheran Church, located at Third and Main streets in Tipp City, will hold Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

• SERVICES OFFERED: A Christmas Eve Candlelight Servic will be held from 9-10 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St, Troy. The Canal Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

Sunday

• WORSHIP AND LUNCH: Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua, will offer a Christmas Day worship and lunch beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the worship. For more information, visit www.greenestreetumc.org.

• BAGGED LUNCH: St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., will be handing out bag lunches to take home from 11 a.m. to noon, as they will not be serving a meal.

• SERVICE SET: Zion Lutheran Church, located at Third and Main streets in Tipp City, will hold Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

Monday

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-size tenderloin sandwiches with toppings and fries will be available to purchase for $5 starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion.

Tuesday

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meet from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an interactive opportunity for children from birth to 3 years old and their caretakers to hear stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

• SOUP: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will prepare two kinds of soup along with a salad bar for $5. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

Wednesday

• STORY TIME: “Seashells” are the theme in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Storytime will begin at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for preschool children and their caretakers. • BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will end the year with a Christmas and New Year’s week blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 S. Walnut St. Community Blood Center is honoring holiday season blood donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor — A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired T-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE. • SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer John’s sliders with toppings and chips, two for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 29

• TEEN PARTY: Teens are invited to ring in 2017 a few days early, with snacks and games from 4:30-5 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St. Pajamas are welcome.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• WINGS: Wings for 50 cents each will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 30

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be $10.

• PIZZA: Pizza night will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• SALISBURY STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and a vegetable beginning at 6 p.m. for $8.

Dec. 31

• PARTY: The Tipp City Seniors will have a New Year’s Eve part at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• PARTY: A New Year’s Eve party will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. That Band will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 1

• CLUB OPEN: The Troy Fish & Game will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Jan. 2

• FRIED BOLOGNA: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will be offering good ole fried bologna sandwiches with chips or fries for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 3

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• FOA MEETNG: The Families of Addicts organization will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at Grace Family Worship 725 Lincoln Avenue, Troy. The meeting will feature a testimonial from a young man who is a survivor of opiate addiction with questions and answers and open discussion to follow. For more information, email the director at [email protected] or call 937-307-5479 or visit https://facebook.com/FOAfamilies or www.FOAfamilies.org.

Jan. 4

• SLIDERS: John’s sliders with toppings and chips will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, two for $2, beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 5

• EUCHRE: Come on in and play Euchre at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $5, starting at 7 p.m.

• FISH AND CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will begin the New Year by hosting a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the education wing, 1402 West High St. Community Blood Center is honoring donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor — A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired T-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.